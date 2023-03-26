aTypicalInterview: Award-winning actress Sharon Spiegel Wagner on the worst date she’s ever been on

Johannesburg - This week we feature award-winning actress, singer and writer Sharon Spiegel Wagner. She is well known for featuring in hit shows such as Netflix’s “Bedford Wives”, Mzansi Magic’s “Vula Vala” (Kerry) and “Entangled”, Showmax’s “Tali’s Joburg Diary”, as well as Netflix’s new comedy movie, “Do Your Worst”.

She has also featured on the international circuit, appearing in films such as “Inescapable” and “The Journey is the Destination”; “Origins”; and shows such as “Our Girl” season 4 and “Down the Zambezi”. As a singer, Sharon was also part of the a cappella group Honey, which came fourth in “SA’s Got Talent” 2014. Her professional musical and theatre credits include Puccinni’s “La Boheme” opera, “The King and I”, Shakespeare’s “Macbeth”, “Iron Love”, Sun City’s “Let there be Rock”, “Fiddler on the Roof”; “Hairspray”, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Aspects of Love”, “Grease”, “Love, Loss and What I Wore” and several others.

Award-winning actress Sharon Spiegel Wagner. Supplied image. You are able to co-star with any SA actor in a hit movie. Who do you choose to co-star with? Gosh, this is such a tough one! This question made me realise how many sensational actors I’ve had the privilege of working with already! So I’m very lucky. I’d love the chance to work with Nick Boraine, Carl Beukes, Sean Cameron, Kim Engelbrecht… Khutjo Green… I mean… I love working. And I love working with people who love working. The three most popular items in your fridge at all times are?

Cheese (Mozzarella), Woolies rotisserie chicken, and yoghurt. Tell us about the worst date you’ve ever been on…? Oh dear… I’m not sure I have the guts. But here goes. I once went on a first date with a guy who told me he blocked his toilet with a big log. I didn’t end up going on another date.

What Netflix series should all South Africans be watching right now? International: “Dark”; “Black Mirror”; “Peaky Blinders”; “Narcos”. Local: I quite liked “Savage Beauty”; “The Kingdom”.

You’re on death row. You are given one last meal and drink of your choice. What do you choose to have? Chocolate. Coffee. Cake. You are only able to shop at one clothes store for the rest of your life. Which store do you choose to shop at?

Eek. Probably H&M. Award-winning actress Sharon Spiegel Wagner. Supplied image. How would you like to be remembered? As a great mom. A bonus if I’m remembered for acting and singing.

You can be stuck on an island with any celebrity in the world. Who do you choose to be stuck with? Maybe Gal Gadot, or Cole Hauser, or… Joaquin Phoenix. What one thing has caught your eye on social media in the last week?