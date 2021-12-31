aTypicalInterview: Award-winning Zambian rapper Natasha Chansa on her dream of collaborating with Nasty C

Johannesburg - This week we feature award-winning Zambian rapper, lyricist, songwriter and dancer Natasha Chansa. The 21-year-old, who was born and raised in Lusaka, Zambia, recently released her highly anticipated double sided EP, The Genesis, which is her highly acclaimed debut project.

Her album is an intimate masterpiece made up of 10 tracks which sees the rapper carving out a lane for herself with her soul baring lyricism touching on deep subjects like overcoming hardships, the struggle, the pain, the rise and the sacrifices made to get to this current point. Chansa has also been tipped as one of Africa’s brightest young and upcoming rappers. She is also born into royalty and is better known as Princess Natasha Chansa obtaining the title from her father (Chifumbe Chansa) His Royal Highness Chief Kaputa of Kaputa in the Northern Province of Zambia.

Zambian rapper, lyricist, songwriter and dancer Natasha Chansa. Supplied image. You are able to collaborate with one South African rapper on a song. Who do you choose and why? Nasty C! On any day. He’s a huge inspiration to me because of how I can relate to his journey and don’t even get me started on how talented he is. It’s definitely on my bucket list The one thing that people don't know about Natasha Chansa is...?

I’m extremely terrified of spiders. Nikki Minaj or Cardi B? Who do you choose? Nicki Minaj! That’s my GOAT. She literally carried the female rap game for years (in my generation anyway). Her pen game, her cadence, diversity and profound lyrics are definitely one of the reasons too.

The best and worst thing about living in Zambia is ... The best thing about living in Zambia is definitely the peace that we have, can’t take that for granted. The worst thing for me would have to be how under-developed some of the industries are. Tell us about the worst date you've ever had?

I’m lucky enough not to have had a bad date Your go-to meal after a wild night out is ... Wings, wings and more wings!

Who has the better rappers, South Africa or Zambia? Both rap scenes have amazing talent, especially in the new wave. These acts are more than capable of representing Africa on a large scale, but if we look at it commercially; SA is doing better than Zambia by far Your favourite item of clothing in your closet is ...

Right now, my black leather two piece is really doing it for me. You are able to learn from one rapper in the world. Who do you choose ? Kendrick Lamar, and I don’t need to back my answer. It’s freaking Kendrick.