#aTypicalInterview: Braaivleis is very important to Bouwer Bosch









Image: supplied. In this week's A-Typical interview we feature South African singer-songwriter, musician and actor Bouwer Bosch.

Bouwer released his first album All Voute in 2011, and walked away with a Ghoema trophy for best newcomer to this album in 2012.

His album Hopefully was released in 2016.





In 2013 , Bouwer made his debut as an actor in the film Klein Karoo . He was also featured in kykNet’s Dark Country and Light Camera Love.





He is also a celebrity contestant on this seasons Tropika Island Of Treasure.





What artist or band do you always recommend when someone asks for a music recommendation?





Ed Sheeran because I am a big fan of his. He makes music that is so easy to listen to. I really enjoyed his debut album ‘+’ because it feels like he’s been writing that project his whole life and it’s full of stories from forever ago and it’s great to see it come to life.

If you could have an all-expenses paid trip to see any famous world monument, which monument would you choose?





The Great Wall Of China. I would love to go there and experience the culture and history behind this extravagant wall.

What song hits you with a wave of nostalgia every time you hear it?





Funnily enough, the song that hits me with so much nostalgia is quite a new song. It’s ‘Better Half Of Me’ by Tom Walker. When I listen to it it transports me back to my childhood and I am flooded with memories about my first kiss and many other firsts in my life. Music is like a time travelling machine.

What are three things you can’t live without?





It’s so sad to say but my cell phone, toothbrush (I am a big fan of that) and braai vleis. I am Afrikaans so braai vleis is very important to me.

Best advice you’d give your teenage self?





Don’t be so hard on yourself.

A book that you read in school that positively shaped you?





I can’t think of a particular book that I read at school that shaped me but a book that did change my life, which I read while on a train from Chicago to Philadelphia, is a book called ‘Blue Like Jazz’. I read it all in like 24 hours and it had such a positive impact on my life.

If you could sing a duet with anyone, who would it be?





I would love to jump on a track with Sho Madjozi and Marcus Mumford from Mumford & Sons.

If you had one superpower, what would it be?





I would like to fly and skip the traffic.

What’s the worst hairstyle you’ve ever had?





I grew up in the Eminem era and Eminem is amazing, right – but he had this peroxided buzz cut hairstyle which I tried to replicate when I was 17. I did it myself which was a rookie mistake and it was so horrible.

If you had to disappear and start a whole new life, what would you want your new life to look like?





I would like to be a lawyer in a small Texas town in America, representing the underdogs and trying to sound like Matthew McConaughey.





The Saturday Star