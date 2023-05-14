aTypicalInterview: Catherine Constantinides on what problems she would tackle first if she were SA president

Johannesburg - This week, we feature South African thought leader, environmentalist, social entrepreneur, social justice activist and human rights defender Catherine Constantinides. Constantinides established her first business, SA Fusion, a social enterprise, when she was 16.

She was involved in the introduction of the Miss Earth concept to South Africa and was crowned the first Miss Earth South Africa in 2003. She serves as director of Miss Earth South Africa. She is also the co-founder of Generation Earth, a youth-led environmental organisation, and was the youngest of a group of 20 emerging Africans named as an Archbishop Tutu Leadership Fellow. In 2016, Constantinides was chosen as one of the Mandela Washington Fellows as part of the Young African Leaders Initiative.

She also received the South African Young Woman Entrepreneur Award for Women Empowerment in 2012, and the Mail & Guardian listed Constantinides as one of its 200 Young South Africans in 2014. South African thought leader, environmentalist, social entrepreneur, social justice activist and human rights defender Catherine Constantinides. Supplied image. What three items do you always have in your fridge? A jug of tap water/a tub of thick cream and a jar of sour cherry preserve or dates, and you will never find my fridge without French cheese and Greek olives.

Your definition of love? Love is the ability to trust, respect, honour and communicate without fear. Love is the precious cushioning that makes life possible despite its challenges, the turmoil and difficulties. Sometimes it's a shared bond despite distance, time and place. Your favourite item of clothing in your closet?

Definitely my winter boots from Preview. What is the one thing most people don’t know about you? I'm a very proud mom to a young boy that is the absolute light of my life. And with my organisation through the Miss Earth South Africa programme, we have planted more than 50 000 trees. This makes me proud as being hands on the ground and in the soil is my happy place.

South African thought leader, environmentalist, social entrepreneur, social justice activist and human rights defender Catherine Constantinides. Supplied image. The one South African you have taken most inspiration from? As a girl, I was always inspired by the giants of our history and was deeply inspired by Tata Madiba and my dearest friend, Ahmed Kathrada, whom I was privileged to spend much time with. Your go-to restaurant in SA? What do you order?

I’m a real foodie and absolutely love good food. Coming from a Greek home, food is very much a central part of our lives and coming together. I have an endless list of restaurants and eateries I frequent. Fire Room is an absolute treat and spoil. George's is a favourite too. One book that you’ve read that has had a huge impact on your life? I read 'Long Walk To Freedom' as a child. In fact it was probably the first book I ever read from cover to cover and it meant a great deal to me. The first copy I ever read is now safely put away as it was graciously signed at some point.

I'm absolutely obsessed with a recent read: ""Man's Search For Meaning" by Viktor Frankl. South African thought leader, environmentalist, social entrepreneur, social justice activist and human rights defender Catherine Constantinides. Supplied image. You are handed the reins as president of South Africa for one month. What is the first thing you tackle? The energy crisis is having a detrimental effect on our economy, country and small business. We have crippled the nation by a lack of progressive investment in renewables and now sit in crisis mode.

Second to that, we cannot deal with this in isolation if we do not tackle crime and corruption. You are able to invite three famous people for a dinner at your place. Whom do you invite and what do you cook? If I could have any four famous people around my dinner table, I would have invited Walt Disney, Rosa Parks, Giannini Antetokounmpo and Fidel Castro, and I would be getting my mom to cook up a storm. Remember that advert where the granny was taken out of the cupboard? My mom would be my trump card at that dinner.