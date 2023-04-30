aTypicalInterview: celebrity plastic surgeon Dr Kajal Lutchminarian on her definition of beauty

Johannesburg - This week we feature celebrity plastic surgeon and multiple beauty pageant winner Dr Kajal Lutchminarian. The doctor, who hails from Durban, has been awarded the Standard Bank Rising Star Award for excellence in the public and private health-care sectors. During her training in plastic surgery, she was awarded the prestigious Association of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons of Southern Africa award for her novel research paper on skin cancer.

Her special interests include cosmetic surgery, craniofacial surgery, and non-surgical rejuvenation treatments. She also previously won the Miss India SA and Miss India Worldwide titles in 2009 and 2010. You are able to do a cosmetic procedure for any celebrity in the world. Who do you choose, and why? Queen Rania of Jordan. She is stunning, and I have been studying her face for years. It would be an honour to work on maintaining the beauty of someone like her, which shines from the inside.

Three things you keep in your fridge at all times are? Almond milk for my Earl Grey tea, at least three types of cheese (because you can never have enough cheese), and my mom's chilli paste for everything! Your favourite item of clothing in your closet currently is?

My pink tweed suit. It’s pretty and classic, and a representation that your femininity is your strength, not your weakness. What is your definition of beauty? Being comfortable in your own skin. Beauty is confidence. Beauty is looking and feeling like the best version of you, not anyone else.

You are only able to do one exercise for the rest of your life. What exercise do you choose? Hands down, it’s got to be yoga. Your favourite skincare brand in SA at the moment is?

It keeps changing, depending on the climate and my skin needs. My current favourite is Skinceuticals and Neostrata. Supplied image. The meal that most reminds you of your childhood is? My grandmother’s chicken soup. She would make it any time we had a cold, and it was a recipe that was passed down for decades.

You are able to do any cosmetic procedure for yourself. What procedure do you choose? My Vivace radio-frequency micro-needling treatment for skin rejuvenation! I swear by it and do it at least four times a year. Tell us about the worst date you’ve ever been on.