#aTypicalInterview: Connell Cruise’s fridge is always stocked with gherkins









Image: Supplied. In this week’s A-Typical interview we feature South African singer, songwriter, performer, pianist, and musician Connell Cruise. In 2013, Cruise released his debut solo album, which earned him three SAMA award nominations. The lead single “Not Just Friends” also became his first number one single on SA radio charts. After relocating to New York, Cruise released his international debut, Into The Wild EP, in 2015, and shortly after released his second studio album Barely Breathing through David Gresham Records. The album debuted at number one on the South African iTunesalbum chart and garnered Cruise his fifth SAMA nomination. Last year, Cruise was one of 12 celebrity contestants to compete in the first-ever season of Dancing with the Stars South Africa, which he and his dancing partner, Marcella Solimeo, won.

A person you want to have coffee with?

Jerry Seinfeld.

Can you describe an experience you felt most nervous?

Proposing to my wife, Sarah.

I had planned it out to coincide with her first ever visit to South Africa to meet my family.

I remember carrying the ring around with me in my pocket from the moment we landed in Johannesburg, through all the family visits, tours around the country, even to the game farm that was going to be our last stop before going back home to New York. I kept waiting for the perfect moment, to pull out the ring and get down on one knee.

There were so many great moments on that trip for the two of us and every time I thought, this might be it, just as I was about to do it, the moment slipped by. It was nerve-wracking, being constantly on the edge of the greatest moment of our lives and to keep holding it back.

The worst part was this was all going on in my head, Sarah was totally unaware of it.

Finally, on the very last night of our trip, we were out in Madikwe, and it was closing in on midnight, the ring was burning a hole in my jacket by this point. I decided that rather than waiting for the right moment to happen, I was gonna make the right moment happen, right now.

I took her outside, under the stars, stole some Champagne from the kitchens, got down on on knee and proposed. She said yes!

What's the one thing you need to have in your fridge at any given time?

A jar of Gherkins.

What do you think is the most important life lesson for someone to learn?

Patience.

Would you rather never have internet access again or never be able to take an airplane again?

100% would rather never take an airplane again. It's definitely become my least favorite way to travel. I never thought I'd say that, lol.

What's a great fan moment that comes to mind?

Just recently a fan who moved to Malaysia sent me a message on Instagram to tell me that when someone she met there heard she was from South Africa the first thing they asked her , was whether she knew Connell Cruise. She sent me a video of her new Malaysia friends singing my songs at the top of their lungs. That was awesome.

What's something that you have always wanted to try but you've been too scared to do?

I don't think there's anything that I've really wanted to do that I've ever been afraid to do. The desire overcomes the emotion, I think.

Who was your favorite cartoon character as a child?

The Wacky Races was my favorite cartoon as a kid, but I can't remember any of the characters other than Dick Dastardly and Penelope Pitsop (neither of whom I particularly favored) so I'm going to go with Johnny Bravo. Unless, does Superman count as a cartoon?

Who is your ultimate celebrity crush?

Tough to choose between Ester Dean and Nicole Kidman.

The Saturday Star