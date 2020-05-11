#aTypicalInterview: Donovan Goliath on how to be creative during the lockdown

In this week’s A-typical interview we feature South African comedian Donovan Goliath. Goliath is regarded as one of South Africa’s most accomplished comedians and has performed on multiple big stages and festivals including the International Comedy Central Africa Festival, Shoko Festival (Zimbabwe), Montreux Comedy Festival(Switzerland), Blacks Only, Soweto Comedy Festival, 99% Xhosa Comedy, and African Kings Of Comedy. He also has had a successful debut one-man show “Live Series With Donovan Goliath” at The Lyric Theatre which sold out over two nights and went on to premiere on DSTV Box Office. He is no stranger to television appearing as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, co-hosting The Great South African Bake Off, writing and acting in the popular SA sketch show Bantu Hour and various cameo appearances in top SA sitcoms. He also hosted the weekly show on M-Net “The 101” and was also one of the founding members of the comedy club, Goliath and Goliath.

What is the best thing about being on lockdown with your partner and the worst?

Best thing is the companionship and she’s on a mission to make Michelin Star dishes everyday so I’m happy. Worst thing is I’ve never known her to fart so much. Lol.

The best meal you have eaten during lockdown is ...?

My girlfriend, Davina made me a cabbage bredie which is my all time favorite.

Your current favourite social media platform is... ?

Definitely Instagram. It lends itself to the content we’ve been creating during this time. It’s also the lightest and most positive out of all the platforms.

Have you considered cutting your own hair during the lockdown?

Honestly I got to a point where I looked like Tom Hanks from Cast Away. Couldn’t take it anymore and got Davina to cut it. I look like a supermodel again.

What is the first thing you'll be getting up to once the lockdown is over?

Visiting my family in Mthatha.

If you could be on lockdown with any three celebs in the world.. who would it be and why?

Seth Rogen, Pharrell Williams and Taika Waititi because I love their energy and drive.

What series should all South Africans be watching right now?

Ozark, Sneaky Pete, Hunters, Abstract The Art Of Design.

Your daily lockdown routine includes.....?

Wake up, take the dog out to do it’s business, feed it, feed ourselves, go through emails or messages that have come through, workout, brainstorm content, shoot content, lunch, prep and shoot our daily show, GoliathsGoLive, work some more, prep dinner, watch a series then bed.

What has caught your attention on social media in the last week?

So many creatives are coming out of the woodwork now and showing what they’re really about. I discover a new artist, musician, comedian, satirist and designer every day.

You are given the chance to step into the ring with any SA celeb for 12 rounds. Who do you choose?

Siya Kolisi. I don’t know I just feel like I could take him. * Cut to a scene of me on a hospital bed in full body plaster of paris.*

