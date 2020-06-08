#aTypicalInterview: Football runs through Kalusha Bwalya's veins

In this week’s A-typical interview we feature former professional footballer Kalusha Bwalya. Bwalya is a Zambian former international footballer, and is Zambia's eighth-most capped player and third on the list of all-time top goalscorers. Bwalya who now lives in Johannesburg, was named African Footballer of the Year in 1998 and was also nominated for the 1996 Fifa World Player of the Year where he was voted the 12th-best player in the world, the first to be nominated after playing the entire year for a non-European club. Aside from playing for European football clubs such as PSV Eindhoven and Cercle Brugge, the 56-year-old has also coached Zambia’s national football team ‘Chipolopolo’.

Which football team has impressed you the most this season? I must say Liverpool has impressed me very much in the current season with the team they have, especially as an African, with the form that Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are in.

It is impressive how Jurgen Klopp has been able to build such a well balanced team playing attacking football. To have such a formidable lead in the league is unbelievable!

Who did you love more, Pele or Maradona and why?

When I was younger I followed, like most of my Zambian friends, the Brazillian teams. Pele was something else. Not much TV in those days, but in the 1970 World Cup we caught the highlights.

That’s when Pele, Tostao, Jarzinho, Garincha were incredible. The skill, the dribbling,the running, used to excite me as a young player.

But the one player I followed very closely, was Diego Maradona. I remember as a professional football player arriving and playing in Belgium with Cercle Brugge in 1986 and going forward, I used to watch Maradona at Napoli.

I made sure to watch the Italian Serie A highlights every Sunday. It was marvelous. How Maradona used to juggle the ball in the warm- up is still today something to marvel at. I wouldn’t choose one or the other because they have all brought so much joy to me and the game.

What has life for you been like without being able to watch football?

It has been very strange with absolutely no football on TV and no competition because of the Covid-19 pandemic. In the past we always thought football was more important than life, but now life has taught us how valuable and vulnerable we can be. Sport has taken a back seat. We have to adjust.

What was the best moment of your football career?

I have had the privilege of some incredible moments in my football career, not just one. You can’t last as long as we have been on this road with just one memory. Mine are many moments of gratitude. Many moments of sweat , pain, tears and joy. Just to play overseas at the time I went to Belgium at the end 1985 is a milestone. To be crowned 1988 African Player of the Year was a superb moment in my career.

To lift the Africa Cup of Nations in 2012 with coach HerveRenard and captain fantastic Christoper Katongo’s Chipolopolo are moments and achievements one can only dream about.

Who is the toughest player you have ever come up against?

Playing in Zambia with Mighty Mufulira Wanderers, one defender that used to give me a tough afternoon was right back John Kalusa of Nkana Football club. He was quick and agile, and would stick to me like glue with every move that I made.





What are some of your favourite lockdown activities?

During lockdown time has moved slowly. But I always enjoy my time together with my family. I’m either playing chess with the family (current house champion), working out in the garden, catching up on reading books, and I particularly enjoyed “The Last Dance” on Netflix about Michael Jordan’s brilliant career and winning mentality.

What is one thing that people don’t know about Kalusha Bwalya?

I wonder if people realise that football runs in my veins. Not a day goes by that I don’t think about the beautiful game. I care deeply about football and its development. I love to watch talented youth display their talent, it reminds me of the way I started and the beginning of a long path of footballing life.

The meal that most reminds you of your childhood is?

Meal that reminds me of my childhood is Nshima (Mealie Meal /staple Zambia food) with Chicken. I remember relishing this as a child before rushing off to play football with my friends.

You are given the task of putting together your own five-a-side team from current players in the world. Who makes your five-a-side team?

Marc-Andrè Ter Stegen, Virgil van Dijk, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane.

However, a Zambian 5-side-team that would not lose to anyone, would have to be goalkeeper Efford Chabala, (the Zambian National Goalkeeper from the 1993 squad). In defense, Ashious Melu, midfield would be Charles Musonda, the attacking midfielder would be myself and the striker is Jack Chanda.

What is the most important thing you’ve learnt since being in lockdown?

We took a lot of things for granted before this lock down. It has taught us that life is precious and that our health is worth investing in, by keeping fit and being health conscious. I also learnt that caring for one another and kindness are key to make this world a better place.

The Saturday Star