#aTypicalInterview: Graduating was the best thing to happen to Zuraida Jardine in 2019









Zuraida Jardine Kevin Mark Pass In this week's feature South African DJ, actress, and television presenter Zuraida Jardine. Jardine is best known to television viewers as the host of the second season of Big Brother, as well as for winning the first season of the SABC2 reality competition Strictly Come Dancing. She also played the role of Veneshree in the first season of SABC1 sitcom City Ses'la, in 2005. The 44-year-old also made a name for herself a disc jockey for 5FM as well as the SABC, for whom she worked as a presenter. She also presented various shows for M-Net. In 2010 she co-presented SABC3’s lifestyle magazine series Life's a Journey.

If you could switch lives with someone for a day, who would it be and why?

Probably one of my children. It would be interesting to be able to see myself through their eyes. As parents we tend to think we know what's best, but often we don't get it right. This would be a cool way to hack the system.

What is the best thing to happen to you this year?

I went to University as a full time student five years ago to study Psychology. This year I graduated with my Honours Degree in Psychology. I still have to pinch myself sometimes when I think that I actually went through with the thought 5 years ago.

Your favourite fashion trend of all time is....?

My favourite fashion trend of all time would have to be the Harem/Drop Crotch/MC Hammer pants.... I've always loved it. It's comfy and cool.

If you could make a documentary, what would it be about?

It would be on the potential of beings that come from nothing and yet become everything when given an opportunity. In particular, when given a good education.

You are stuck on an island, you can pick one food to eat forever without getting tired of it, what would you eat?

Chickpeas. So much you can do with chickpeas. So delicious and nutritious.

What’s the next book you plan on reading?

I've just started reading Lifespan, The Revolutionary Science on why we age and why we don't have to By Dr David Sinclair

What’s the priciest thing you’ve ever splurged on?

School Fees

What’s one cause that’s dear to your heart?

Mental Health. I wish to live in a time where we begin to care for the well-being of our minds as we do for our physical bodies. Where judgement is eradicated in mental health dis-ease and where compassion and kindness are amplified.

You can only do one exercise for the rest of your life. Which exercise do you choose?

Yoga. It's all encompassing. Aids in flexibility, builds physical strength, focuses the mind, produces presence and engages breath.

If you could live in any home on a television series, which one would you choose?

Probably the FRIENDS Apartment in New York. There was always a laugh going down making it a happy environment.

The Saturday Star