#aTypicalInterview: 'I am boring, people,' insists Kay Sibiya









Image: supplied. In this week's A-Typical interview we feature South African actor, TV presenter and model Kay Sibiya. Sibiya is best known for his starring role as Ayanda Mdletshe in SABC1’s telenovela Uzalo. He first rose to prominence in 2013 when he began co-hosting music magazine talk show Sunday Chillaz, which aired on SABC1.. In 2017 he had a guest starring role as Kwanele on the Mzansi Magic telenovela The Queen, first appearing in Episode 120 on Thursday, 23 February. He also had a guest starring role in an episode of the SABC1 sitcom Thuli noThulani.

Sibiya is also a contestant on the new season of Tropika Island Of Treasure.

You can step into a boxing ring with any South African celebrity for a 12 round fight. Who would you choose to come up against?

I would jump in the ring with Sisanda Henna. He plays Nkunzi in ‘Trackers’ and he’s really competitive. I love his competitive nature. It pushes you to bring the best out of yourself and I really like that about him.

You are on death row. You are allowed one last meal and one last drink. What would your final meal and drink be?

It would be either a sheep’s head or a lamb curry dumpling with a side of sugar water.

You can spend a day learning from any actor in the world. Who would you spend it with and why?

Tom Hardy! He’s the best actor who has ever lived. He’s highly underrated but he’s amazing. The way he embodies characters is incredible. He is never the same as any character before and that’s always so great to watch.

He’s the master of accents and dialects and he’s a shapeshifter as well. He never looks the same for any character and I love how dedicated he is to his work. He’s phenomenal.

What is the biggest misconception people have of Kay Sibiya?

That I’m boring. Thank you for all the castings and roles I have received that give people that misconception. Thank you to the casting directors and producers – I appreciate you.

Describe the most terrifying moment of your life so far?

Being a father. Trying to be the man that you want your son to be one day is terrifying. The gap from where you are to where you want to be and the person you want your child to emulate is so vast and I fear I may never be the person I need to be in order for my son to look up to me.

It’s not something you recover from but something you work on every day.

If you could wake up tomorrow in the body of someone else, who would you pick and what would you do?

I don’t have a specific person per se, but it would definitely be a singer. I love how music transcends things like racial barriers and language barriers and transcends the physical and connects with people. I love how lyrics, words and music can heal people and change moods so I would be a musician.

What is your favourite thing to spend money on?

Shades.

Who would you most like to be stuck in an elevator with?

Will Smith. I would like to chat to him about his transition from being a comedian to one of the greatest actors of our time. I love his journey seeing him typecast in ‘Bad Boys’ as a comedian to being a producer now and seeing him push boundaries in the various roles that he’s killed as well as his business skills.

What is your most embarrassing moment from high school?

I had short hair when I was in high school and someone told me to get 360 degree waves to my hair I just need to add egg yolk – which I did. I went to school like that and it looked so disgusting and it smelled.

If you were moving to another country, but could only pack one carry-on sized bag, what would you pack?

A modem, a wireless speaker, headphones, my laptop for YouTube and series, my bible and I am happy.

The Saturday Star