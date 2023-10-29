aTypicalInterview: International model and actress Ronette Marx on her dream of meeting Gisele Bundchen

Johannesburg - This week we feature international model, television presenter, actress, and entrepreneur, Ronette Marx. Johannesburg-based Marx, 35, started her professional modelling career at the age of 14 in Cape Town with Storm Models.

After school, she modelled locally and then internationally, in India and Europe. Marx found her feet in Mumbai where she lived for three years. Here she was present in several Bollywood Films and Music Videos, a model for several well-known campaigns and also a TV presenter for Season 3 of “The Super Techies Show” which was recorded in Paris, France and Mumbai. She returned to South Africa and was named one of Miss South Africa's top 12 in 2016. Marx is still represented by her modelling agency in Cape Town, The Circle Models, as well as by ICE Models in Johannesburg and Toabh in India.

She can be seen as the cover face of Leef Winter 2022 Magazine, the face of That's It Boutique, Torga Optical, Milk and Honey clothing, among others. In India, she can still be seen today as the Dixcy Scott Slimz underwear girl. Marx recently joined the Opulent Model Management team and model search competition as a brand ambassador.

You are only able to do one exercise for the rest of your life. What exercise do you choose to do? Yoga What three items do you have to have in your fridge at all times?

Parmesan cheese, tomatoes and garlic! Who has the better food, India or South Africa? South Africa of course. I had friends who would come visit fly over with biltong in their suitcases! Even the Indian cuisine in SA is amazing.

The biggest regret you have in your life is? Always comparing myself to other models and not thinking that I was good enough when I was younger. When I was in my twenties, I thought I am an “ok” model, but will never be great. I wasted a lot of time and potential success making up these excuses in my head. I regret not believing in myself, staying focused on my health and career and just be on top of my game all of the time. Your favourite item of clothing in your closet is?

My black leather jacket. You are able to spend a day with any model in the world learning from him or her. Who do you choose to spend it with? The one and only, the ultimate, Gisele Bundchen. Not only is she stunning obviously, but she is also so extremely diverse and could pull off any job, whether it’s the smiley commercial girl or the uber swimwear babe. She was on top of her game, all of the time. I would definitely take the opportunity to get some insight on the laser focus she had and keeping her body and mind 100% at all times. Although she is retired today, she would still be my first choice.

Your all-time favourite Bollywood movie is? "Lingaa". Well, it is actually a South Indian film with a Bollywood element. I made a small appearance in the film with A-listers Sonakshi Sinha and Rajinikanth and I think I have watched it so many times. I loved the script and the storyline. A story of love, losing everything and starting again, fantasy and family. Your definition of love is?

1 Corinthians 13, with my own extra addition that love “does not judge”. To see another on this earth, to live and let them live, without any judgement, that is the ultimate love. You’re on death row. You are given a final meal and drink of your choice. What do you choose to have?