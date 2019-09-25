#aTypicalInterview: Jade Voges on how to take the perfect selfie







Image: supplied. In this week’s A-Typical interview we feature South African actress and model Jade Voges. She is best known for her role on SABC 3’s local prime time TV drama ‘High Rollers’ where she played Angelique. She’s also featured on the big screen, starring in movies such as ‘Gebore Talente’, as well as in musical theatre where she played the role of Serena Katz in Fame The Musical. As a model, Voges has worked with multiple international brands including GHD, Samsung, Tresemme, Dove, La Come and many more. She is also the face of La Senza International. Image: supplied.

What is your least favorite social media platform and why? I think I am having a bit of bad blood with Twitter after my nail scandal. We will be sure to reconnect soon, though.

Tell us a little bit about your most embarrassing date?

I think it would be one of my first ever date with my partner. He took me to an amazing restaurant in Sandton.

I tried to be polite and ordered a salad. I am a big foodie so I had to pretend to enjoy it! Now we laugh about it whilst eating a good pizza.

Favourite Joburg restaurant to eat at?

This is tough. One of my favourite restaurants is a quaint spot in Hyde Park. It is called 1920 and it has the most delicious prawn pasta with this spicy and rich but creamy sauce it’s just the best thing ever.

It’s really tough getting a reservation though, they’re always busy!

You able to go twelve rounds in a boxing ring with any celebrity in SA. Who do you choose and why ?

Sho Madjozi. Who wouldn’t want to be punched by Sho Madjozi!? She is so cool. John Cena can be playing in the background and it would be the best day, ever. I’ll take it.



What is the key to taking a perfect selfie?

Angles. Angles are everything!

What is the harshest lesson you have learnt in life?

The harshest lesson I have had to learn is that rejection does not mean it will never happen. I have learned to always persevere in the face of animosity.

What is your most prized possession and why?

My most prized possession is my old guitar from my Oupa. He passed away from cancer a few years ago and the only item I have left of his is the guitar. He used to play it and sing silly songs to my sister and I.

You've just won the lottery. What is the first thing you buy?

I have a passion for big and beautiful properties and so I would presume that I’d purchase myself a memorizing home on a Vineyard in the Cape!

You can choose to star across any actor in the world. Who do you choose?

Leonardo DiCaprio. He is the most powerful actor I believe, of our time. He just becomes every character and I get chills watching him. I would learn so much by working with him and it would be a real dream come true.

The Saturday Star