#aTypicalInterview: Kabelo “Precious” Makgaretsa on never giving up









Image: supplied. In this week's A-Typical interview we feature South African actress, model and voice artist Kabelo “Precious” Makgaretsa. The 33-year-old model-turned-actress is best known for her first principle role in a TV series Tempy Pushas , and her starring role in the political tv series 90 Plein Street She is a cast member on The Bantu Hour (comedy sketches) and has voiced numerous TV and radio commercials. She has also been featured in a supporting role in the feature film: Catching Feelings, starring alongside Pearl Thusi. The movie is currently airing on Netflix. What do you remember about your first acting audition?

It was for Amanda Lane, who was the director on Jacob’s Cross.

Both the audition and the call back took three hours each. It was a big challenge but I knew I wouldn’t get the okay because it seemed the producer wasn’t too keen on me. I was heartbroken.

Was there ever a time you wanted to give up as an actress?

Yes, but I decided to take a two year break instead, which I am now back from!

What's been a highlight for you in your acting career so far?

Playing the lead role of a Law student turned politician on the popular South Africa drama series 90 Plein street.

Who are your acting heroes?

I really like Connie Ferguson, Sonia Mbele, Marion Cotillard, Anne Hathaway, Halle Berry, Leonardo Dicaprio, and Sofia Boutella, amongst others.

Was it an easy transition for you to go from a successful working model, to working as an actor in SA?

It was not easy at all, I had to learn a lot very quickly: Script work, performance research, method practice etc. I also had to do a number of performance courses to sharpen my skills: Foundations of acting, Improvisation, Meisner 1 and script writing.

Do you miss modelling?

Sometimes, and then I wonder what would happen if I did it again, because that industry doesn’t care much for opinions from models, so I think it might be a bit frustrating for me. These days I get very interesting ideas.

What are some of the fun things you love about your job as an actress?

I’m always trying to make myself look and behave differently in every role I play, my characters are usually worlds apart, so that you have to really look closely to see if it’s really me.

Being in the entertainment industry can be challenging at times. What are some of the valuable lessons you have learnt?

The ultimate cliche: never give up, and , take care of yourself.

Any advice to aspiring actors out there?

Get an agent, learn about the craft and go for gold.

Do what needs to get done to be your best.

What was it like working with Kagiso Lediga and Pearl Thusi in the movie Catching Feelings?

Working on Catching Feelings really stretched me, Man, Kagiso Lediga was relentless, he has a comical way of directing.

I didn’t like that on that particular job because I was in a very serious position… but eventually after my first day I managed to get on with it.

I had permission from him to have creative freedom on creating the character and playing the role of Lazola Yoko as I envisioned it, mysterious and potent.

It was a big responsibility and after I built the character I thought I’d have fun, but no, the emotion memory was gut wrenching.

Definitely one of the most painful roles I’ve played so far.

Plus I learnt to play the djembe, and managed to add three paragraphs to a poem that Kagiso had written.

And it was a bit distracting to work with so many talented performers, but I kept focused and pulled my weight.

The Saturday Star