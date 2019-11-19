#aTypicalInterview: Katlego Maboe would love to be part of a flash mob in Disneyland









File image. In this week's A-Typical interview we feature South African TV presenter, singer-songwriter, model, and actor Katlego Maboe. Maboe is best known for hosting talk show Expresso on SABC 3, as well as featuring on the second season of Strictly Come Dancing. The Cape Town based TV presenter won Presenter of the Year at the 2015 and 2016 South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) as well as at the 2016 YOU Spectacular Awards. Maboe is also a contestant on the new season of Tropika Island Of Treasure. What are you most excited about these days?

After lengthy road trips/travelling and long days of, I most look forward to coming home to spend time with my family.

Especially seeing how much my little boy has grown and learned and understands; and new things that he’s found out that he’s excited about. ie: Smacking a xylophone or walking around very fast like he’s running – always exciting to come home to it.

If you could switch lives with someone for a day, who would it be?

I don’t think I would want to switch lives with anyone for a day. Everyone has their own problems and victories in life, and mine are sufficient for me.

If you could go to any concert past or present, what would it be?

One of Michael Jackson's concerts in his hayday. Performing the moonwalk for the first time and people going crazy for it.

If you could do a flash mob where would it be?

Probably in Disneyland. I’d employ all performers and dancers. Why? Masters of entertainment. Everyone in Disneyland always seems to know what song and dance to do.

What’s the first thing you do when you go back to your hometown?

Take a walk down Pilane Street, take a right at the t-junction and walk the same route I used to walk on my way to visit my friends. While on this walk, take in where it is where I am and where I came from – where it all started, in those streets. Sobering experience.

If your life was a song what would the title be?

If my life was a song, right now, I’d want it to be so good. It’d be called “so good”.

If you could master one instrument what would it be?

The saxophone definitely. Very many variations of it. I’d like to be able to play the solo of “I Will Always Love You”.

The best thing about living in South Africa is........ ?

It’s a country still blessed with so much potential which if tapped into correctly could see us being a catalyst on the continent - to where a place it deserves to be in the world.

A restaurant wants to name a Kota after you. What do you name your Kota and what are the main ingredients in your Kota?

Tantalizing tenor temptation. Main ingredients: chicken thigh meat (nice and juicy!) in a medium style curry, potato, beans – for health, add a side serving of salad.

The Saturday Star