aTypicalInterview: KB Motsilanyane reveals the reality show she would love to be in

Johannesburg - This week we feature South African R&B singer, actress, and songwriter Keabetswe 'KB' Motsilanyane. The actor is best known for her work on the show Backstage e.tv where she played the role of KayBee.

Aside from that, she is popular for her work as Lucilla Vilakazi in the show Rhythm City. In 2017, she joined the South African Afrikaans popular soapie 7de Laan and played the role of a feisty lawyer, Lesedi. She also starred in season two of the series Thola as Dibuseng Makwarela.

She has also played a lead in the series Mtunzini.com. KB has earned two nominations for the Golden Horn Award for best actress in a TV soap in 2008 and 2011. As a musician, KB has six albums to date, which has made her a renowned award-winning artist.

KB Motsilanyane will play Lebo Mathosa. Picture: Supplied Denzel Washington or Morgan Freeman, who is the better actor for you and why? They are both brilliant. One simply cannot be compared to the other. Who, according to you, is South Africa's best-dressed celebrity?

I don’t have one individual that I can single out. Not because there isn’t one but because I appreciate uniqueness and as such cannot compare. You need to pick one childhood game to play to save your life (eg Squid Game). Which childhood game do you choose to play?

Oo I haven’t watched Squid Game as yet, so I have no idea. I’m currently busy with exams. KB Motsilanyane perfoming at Moruleng Stadium during the Heritage Day in Moruleng Village, North West. Picture: Ziphozonke Lushaba What are the three most popular items in your fridge right now? Watermelon flavoured water, and cranberry juice.

Tell us about the worst date you've ever had? Fortunately, I’ve had none :) What’s the one reality TV show that you would love to compete in?

Takeshi’s Castle, ha ha ha! 3599 KB Motsilanyane who plays Lucilla Vilikazi with Jamie Bartlett who plays David Genaro on the set of South African soap Rhythm City during the filming of their wedding. Sasani Studios, Highlands North, Johannesburg. 260110 - Picture: Jennifer Bruce Who would play you in a movie about your life? Definitely my mother.

What Netflix series should all South Africans be watching right now? Well, it’s films for me. How To Ruin Christmas and Happiness Ever After are a great watch. What is the one thing that has caught your attention on social media in the last week?