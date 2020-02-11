#aTypicalInterview: Kevin Lerena insists that he is approachable









File image. In this week's A-Typical interview we feature South African professional boxer Kevin ‘KO’ Lerena. The Southpaw boxer holds the International Boxing Organisation (IBO) World Cruise title and has held it since 2017. As of November 2019, he is ranked as the world’s third best active cruiserweight by BoxRec, fourth by the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board, and fifth by The Ring magazine. The 27-year-old has compiled a record of 24-1; 11 since making his pro debut on 30 November, 2011, and fights out of the Smith Gymnasium in Fourways. Muhammad Ali or Sugar Ray Robinson. Who was better?

It has to be Muhammad Ali in my opinion.

You are given the opportunity to step in the ring with any current boxer. Who do you choose and why?

Anthony Joshua. The fight would be a sellout, generate great revenue and it’s a fight I think I could win one day

What is the one song that gets you hyped up before a fight?

Now we are free - from the movie Gladiator.

What are the most popular items in Kevin Lerena's fridge currently?

Fish, Broccoli and asparagus. My current diet in order to make weight.

If you could only do one exercise for the rest of your life, what exercise would that be and why?

Boxing! It’s a full body workout and will also stimulate your mind.

You can step into the ring with any South African celebrity. Who do you choose?

None to be honest ... I’m a real fighter ! I don’t believe in that hype Bull***

What is the biggest misconception people have of Kevin Lerena?

For some reason people say I’m sometimes unapproachable. To be honest, I’m a very easy going person! I'm always willing to engage with people.

What's the worst injury you've picked up in the ring?

I tore my rotator cuff.

Who was your childhood celebrity crush?

Shakira.

You can get any tattoo artist in the world to do your next tattoo. Which tattoo artist do you choose and what tattoo do you get?

I’ll Choose the best in the world ( find out who he is ) and get him/ her to finish off my left sleeve.

The Saturday Star