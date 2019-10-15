#aTypicalInterview: Kim Jayde has 93 pairs of sneakers









Image: Supplied. In this week’s A-Typical interview we feature model, TV presenter, and influencer Kim Jayde. The Zimbabwean born beauty is best known for her role as a presenter on popular music channels MTV Africa and MTV Base Africa. She hosts her own TV show on MTV Base Africa called Kim's Fashion Take Over. She became the first Zimbabwean face of Revlon South Africa as part of the Revlon #LiveBoldly brigade. She has also worked on campaigns with brands such as Budweiser, Coca Cola, Samsung, Ackerman, Bernini, and SA Tourism to name just a few. Last week Jayde received recognition from Forbes Africa, securing a coveted spot on their 30 Under 30 list for 2019.

What is the worst date you've ever been on?

He was gorgeous, successful, the restaurant was amazing - Then half way into the meal on our first date, he asked me if I'd be down to sleep with him and his friend (another man).

When I told him I'm pretty old school and wouldn't be down for that, he called me a prude and suggested I "live my life more"

Lol. Needless to say there wasn't a second date.

You are able to sit down for coffee and have a chat with any person in the world. Who do you choose?

Jennifer Lopez- my idol since I was a little girl. Not only has she had an incredible career spanning decades, but she's got a beautiful family and loving partner. She seems very real, and to be able to pick her brain would be a dream.

How many pairs of shoes do you own, and what is your favourite pair?

81 stilettos and boots

93 sneakers.

(Never counted before - omg i may have a problem)

Favourite of all are my off whites (sneakers) they are most valuable and mean a lot to me because I met the designer Virgil Abloh in New York, then saw him Dj in Belgium.He is now the head designer at Louis Vuitton men, so I'm very inspired by him.

What is the biggest challenge you have faced in your life ? And how did you overcome it?

Breaking into the modeling industry was by far the hardest.

At the time the only girls getting work were 6 feet tall skinny girls! I was super lucky to have been in the industry at the time when consumers and the general public demanded to see REAL WOMEN in tv ads and in print.

But for a good two years I truly doubted my self worth and beauty due to consistent rejection.

I'm proud to say that today I embrace my petite body and A-cup bra size!

If you could choose to model in any part of the world, which one destination would you choose?

Paris - the city of love. I saw Victoria's secret shoot a campaign in Paris - at night, with the Eiffel tower completely lit up! It looked magical! It's just a historical city, and I'd love to shoot there too.

What food have you never eaten but would really like to try?

I'm a major foodie and I've had the privilege of travelling the world, so there's very little I haven't tried!! But I’d like to explore more Korean cuisine!

What would a world populated by clones of you be like?

First of all this is hilarious- and strange! Ha ha ha!

It would probably be a world of early risers, ocd perfectionist, lots of food, beautiful scenery - beaches everywhere, long summer days, Afrobeats playing , and just happy people - Zero bullying. Just love

What movie can you watch over and over without ever getting tired of?

Eat pray love. I'm a hopeless romantic

If your job gave you a surprise three day paid break to rest and recuperate, what would you do with those three days?

Honestly, I would travel somewhere coastal and take my siblings... that's my idea of heaven.

In the past people were buried with the items they would need in the afterlife, what would you want buried with you so you could use it in the afterlife?

My cell phone.

My fave sneakers

An endless supply of burgers - yum!

