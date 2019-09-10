File image.

In this week’s A-Typical interview we feature South African singer and songwriter Lady Zamar. Zamar, whose real name is Yamikani Janet Banda, was Born in Tembisa and raised in Mamelodi, Pretoria.

Two years after the release of her debut solo album, Lady Zamar remains one of the biggest female artists in South Africa.

The singer and songwriter, who is known for her house sound, has won several awards and sold scores of albums.

She has more than a million followers on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter combined.

In 2019 she was a guest judge on Idols South Africa.

You are given the opportunity to be President for the week. What is your first pressing issue that you will deal with in South Africa?

My first pressing issue would be illiteracy and the lack of education that is available to people who cannot afford to go to school - people who are either too poor to go to school or people who are too rich to go to the government for education.

What has captured your attention on social media this week and why?

I think the death of Uyinene was one of the most riveting things that has happened.

I was shocked at the brutality and the carelessness of the people who were supposed to lock the perpetrator up.

I was shocked at the carelessness of the people that employed him - why did they not put out an alert that this was a previously convicted person so that people could stay away from him.

What is the best thing about South Africa and what is the worst in your opinion?

The worst thing about South Africa is that we jump to conclusions so much, we are so quick to react to anything that happens to us.

We are so quick to go in for action without asking questions. The best thing about South is that once we are passionate about something, we really do pull together and unite as one. I love how the struggle has taught us all that at the end of the day, we really do need each other.

If you could go back and change one thing in your life from the past, what would it be?

When I lost my virginity, I’d take that back.

What would you say is your biggest achievement to date?

Having successfully become a female that owns her own company.

What is the comfort food you turn to when you feeling down and out?

Plain, Bulgarian yoghurt.

You could share the stage with any musician in the world. Who do you choose and why?

I choose 3 People. I choose Micheal Jackson cause I would just want to bask in the effortlessness of a single person performing in front of Millions.

I choose Tina Turner cause there is no other prolific black female entertainer like her. I choose Barbra Streisand, because who else could be as enigmatic as she is/was.

What is the best memory you have of growing up in Pretoria?

My Best memory would have to be - enjoying McDonalds every second week. Every second Saturday, that was a fun thing for our family.

Do you think social media has a good or bad impact on the youth?

I think it has both. It has a very good impact because information has spread faster and we’ve become more aware. I think there was a time when people were so desensitised to crime and its effects; I think now social media kind of provides this information to us on a daily.

We are no longer desensitised to what’s happening in the world and in our communities. We are more aware now. The bad part of it is that people again, jump into conclusions.

Social media has also provided a way for people to cyber bully other people and to make them feel bad about them selves without ever having to face the consequences or facing the people they assault verbally - all the time.

Tell us a little bit about the best holiday you've had in your life?

Any holiday where my mom is - is the best holiday of my life. It pajamas, series, lots of really delicious cooked food, once in while step out to the shops to buy groceries with her; for me that a perfect holiday.

