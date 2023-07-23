aTypicalInterview: Matt Esof on the most daring stunt he’s ever done

Johannesburg - This week we feature professional stuntman and actor Matt Esof. Esof, who was born in Zimbabwe, but lives in Cape Town, is known for his work on Hollywood films such as ‘Tomb Raider’, ‘Resident Evil – The Final Chapter’, ‘Maze Runner: Death Cure’, ‘Troy: The Fall of a City’, and ‘Escape Room: Tournament of Champions’.

He has also worked on several other films, series, adverts and documentaries, and is a 4th dan – certified international instructor in tae kwon do. Professional stuntman Matt Esof. Supplied image. The most daring stunt you have ever done? Talking back to my mom.

But, I have been lucky enough to have done some pretty exciting stuff. It is tough to choose one – and so many more I would love to try. Our teams are professional and safety always comes first though, so what seems daring is more often than not very controlled. Sometimes though, you do have to just take a big hit! What does it take to be a great stuntman? Good training (most stunt-performers have excelled for years, if not decades, in their respective fields of specialisation that got them into the industry, then they continue to accumulate more skills with time). Self-awareness, physical awareness and spatial awareness. The ability to follow instructions well. Staying calm under pressure.

The meal that most reminds you of your childhood is? Mom’s lasagne! Tell us about the worst date you've been on?

Didn’t look anything like her Tinder profile picture, and ahe was so arrogant – I could not finish my drink fast enough to “get to bed early for an early start tomorrow”! In your opinion, the greatest stuntman ever is… Buster Keaton is mental – some of the stuff he did back in the day without the modern safety measures/CGI that we have now are mental. But, my hero (who I was fortunate to meet working on “Bloodshot”) is Jeremy Marinas. I’ve been following his journey since before I was a teenager with a dial-up internet at home… There was a website called bilang.com which was for trickers and kickers.

But something not enough people know is just how amazing the South African stunt industry is. Vin Diesel’s stunt-double, Jenna Ortega’s stunt-double in “Wednesday” on Netflix, and Robert Pattinson’s stunt double in “The Batman”… all South Africans. We’ve had guys on Marvel films, a lot of Indian action films have action design by SA teams (and a lot of Indian action films are as high budget and every bit as good as Hollywood!). I could go on and on about some of the stuff our home-grown talent has achieved internationally. Professional stuntman Matt Esof. Supplied image. Zimbabwean food or South African food? Same-same, but different. I'm not going to implicate myself by saying more.

You are able to be a stunt double for any actor in the world. Who do you choose? I don’t know, to be honest. It is more about the job itself than the actor for me. I mean stunt doubling for Keanu Reeves in something like “John Wick” would be sick, doubling for him in a rom-com, not so much! It’s always an honour to double an actor, and it’s always that much better when they are hard-working and down to earth. Professional stuntman Matt Esof. Supplied image. Your go-to takeaway spot in SA is? And what do you order?

I’m a pizza guy – at a clinch it’s always “I Love the Dough” or “NY Slice” – pepperoni often, but I mix it up with the toppings. Your top three movies of all time? Tough one – “5th Element”, “Shawshank Redemption”, “Pulp Fiction” – do not hold me to that list though…