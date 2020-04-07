#aTypicalInterview: Mmasea Petje's Netflix recommendations for the lockdown

Actress, model, and radio presenter Mmasea Petje is best known for her work on 947. She got her first break at 906 FM, a community radio station in the Vaal, and worked her way up to hosting Jacaranda Breakfast Xtra. Petje has also done plenty of voice-over work, including voicing a piece for international film Vehicle 19. In addition to her radio work, Petje has TV experience and is currently a field presenter for nature and conversation show 50/50 on SABC 3. She is also the host of Garage Gold on Ignition TV. How are you spending your time during lockdown?

There will be lots of eating. There will be lots of binge-watching of random shows. I would like to spend some time being productive, but I don’t want to lie to myself because the truth is, I will probably just end up doing a lot of nothing. Or, I’ll start a podcast.

What has captured your attention on social media this week?

A lot of things. Some, very concerning in light of the current state of the world. But overall, there are a lot of interesting underlying issues that have surfaced that have me really keen to see exactly what the world will be like once we get through this period.

What three Netflix series would you suggest South Africans watch?

There is so much to choose from. I would definitely put Dirty Money on the list. For anyone who hasn’t watched Brooklyn Nine-Nine, it’s great for a laugh and perfect for binging.

You are only able to listen to one song for the rest of your life. What song do you choose and why?

I can’t pick just one, but anything by Rihanna will do. Actually probably BBHMM.

What three things have you stocked up on ahead of the lockdown?

I did get toilet paper. I don’t know why, but in my defense, it was on special. I got lots of packs of jelly babies and speckled eggs because all of a sudden, I have a new addiction. Oh, and Dettol wipes.

Any book that you have read that’s changed your life? If so , what book was it? And how did it change your life?

Screw It, Let’s Do It by Richard Branson. It was the first book I ever bought with my own money and I’m kind of from the school of thought that says whatever you’ve set out to create or build or achieve is either going to work out or it isn’t, so you might as well just go for it and find out.

What are the three best things about you that you would put in your bio on a dating profile?

LOL. I was actually on Tinder for a while, and my bio read “my gran thinks I have a great personality”, and it worked. I can’t really think of much else.

If you could change anything about yourself, what would it be and why?

I’ve always wanted to have bigger boobs just so my stomach could look smaller.

If someone asked to be your apprentice and learn all that you know, what would you teach them?

Worry about yourself. My biggest lesson would be that. Remember yourself always. Be yourself, trust yourself, love yourself and always consider that nobody cares about you or knows what’s best for you more than you do. Once you have that, then you can start taking advice, but also don’t be too hard- headed not to be able to hear advice.

If you could use a time machine to go back into your past and fix one thing, what would it be and how would it change your future?

Definitely would have spent a lot more time with my late brother. That’s the only thing in the world I would change.

The Saturday Star