Image: Supplied.

In this week’s A-Typical interview we feature actress, television presenter, musician, model, and author Casey B Dolan. Her acting debut began on local series 37 Honey Street, and was followed by dramas such as Kelebone, Boomspruit and Backstage. She also presented for Jika Majika, Fresh, 20something and Top Billing.

Casey also had a stint on radio in 2000, working on the afternoon drive show for 5fm. She was voted FHM’s Sexiest Woman in South Africa (and the second Sexiest Woman in the World) by South African readers the same year.

She has also appeared in a number of movies including Sumuru, No Man's Gold,Lost Boys: The Thirst, Skeem, and Copposites.

She is also a published author, having written three books; When the Bough Breaks, An Appetite for Peas, and Last Confession.

What has caught your attention the most on social media this week?

Undoubtedly the burning of the Amazon, followed by stories about the fires in the Arctic and Africa. I am currently following a movement called “Rally for Rivers” and “Cauvery calling” which are movements to turn the land surrounding India’s major rivers into forests and agroforestry, assisting farmers to survive the droughts and grow more sustainable products like fruit.

It is the first of its kind, with both projects aiming to collectively raise the funding and awareness to grow more than 13 billion trees in the next 25 years.

What I am so excited about is that the Indian government has signed legislation to make this happen through the overwhelming support of the people.

This is the only way we will assist in turning around the imminent disaster that is threatening life on this planet in the form of climate change. So I have also got a target to raise the funds to plant 1000 trees, it is just R10 per tree, and though it is on another continent what the Amazon burning situation shows us is that we are on a globe, separated only by thought patterns and cultures, but what we do for the planet.

This is the link to the Cauvery Calling and the link for my personal fundraiser.

If you had to leave South Africa immediately and move to another country, which country would you move to and why?

India.

Although India suffers many of the same injustices as South Africa in terms of having been an occupied nation for so many decades, it has thousands of years of spiritual seeking and a government that truly seems to be placing the environment and well-being of its citizens first.

They have created legislation where schools have 50 percent physical activity and 50 percent academics, this includes, yoga, dance and sport.

I have visited many times and I am always overwhelmed by the immensity of the land in terms of spiritual seeking and open hearted citizens.

What is the toughest thing you have bad to go through in your life and how did you overcome it?

My family has mostly immigrated and I have raised my son mostly alone.

The way our societies are set up often mothers and fathers work out of separate cities and this is how it has been for me.

I am fortunate to have a wonderful son but it has not been easy.

Raising a child in a joyful, loving atmosphere when juggling all the things society demands is tricky to say the least, but I remind myself not to take myself too seriously and we both laugh at my silliness if I have lost my temper over something trivial.

At the end of the day I know I am blessed to have the privilege of motherhood.

You could be part of the cast of any movie you have watched, which movie would you choose and which character would you love to play and why?

This is an unfair question LOL! Firstly I would love to do a great series, movies are fun, but a series you can really explore a character’s growth.

There are so many astoundingly good series that have come through since we have new networks available! I love GLOW (The gorgeous ladies of wrestling), I love all the superhero nonsense also hehehe, I could definitely rock a cape.

Tell us a little bit about the worst date you’ve ever been on?

I think I am a nightmare date. I had a guy show up reeking of cologne and he was driving some sporty convertible. I opened the door and he said something along the lines of: Hey, Sexy! And I closed the door saying: This is definitely not going to work out. The end.

Another guy told me that he hunted animals on the weekends. I stood up and left the table.

For me there is no reason to waste another minute of life on something you know will never align.

What was the most valuable lesson you have learnt in life so far?

That my life situation is my doing. My wins and my losses are mine and mine alone.

By taking responsibility for my actions I gain a certain control over my life.

Even if someone runs over my foot with a trolley (has happened to us all) it was my decision to be there at that moment. And so I am able mostly to keep my inferiority in balance, not blaming or wishing, just accepting what is there is my doing.

Your ultimate three course meal: What do you have for starters, mains and desserts?

My son and I play this game all the time: the last meal of your life scenario!

I always tell him I would probably not have an appetite if I knew, he rolls his eyes and insists.

I am so weird: it would be avo, egg and chips. (So uncouth, but that is the truth, my favourite meal as a child and I haven’t grown up!) Followed by a chocolate fudge ice cream sundae. (Given that I die afterwards and don’t have to worry about the health implications! LOL). In between I would have vegan butter chicken (NOT CHICKEN) from my favourite Indian restaurant in Kloof street :).

You could sit down and have lunch with anyone in the world. Who do you choose and why?

Sadhguru. He is a spiritual master and world leading humanitarian, environmentalist and best selling author, everything that interests me and engages me.

I would have lunch, tea, breakfast, dinner or no meal just to be able to engage in his presence and listen to his wisdom.

To date, what is the best book you have read and why?

As an author this is a tricky question.

I soaked up Mystics Musings by Sadhguru. (Spiritual reading).

I loved Freedom by Jonathon Frantzen for the sheer genius of his writing.

But the book I read 9 times and still cried as a teenager was Love Story by Eric Seagul. It is so simple, and so touching.

What CD do you currently have playing in your car?

I sold my car last month, ahem.

My son is totally in control of my music selection at this stage and I think that will probably remain until he has a car of his own someday!

The Saturday Star