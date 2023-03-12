aTypicalInterview: Musician Mikhaila Alyssa Smith on the food battle between New York and South Africa

Johannesburg - This week we feature Musician Mikhaila Alyssa Smith. The 28-year-old is one of the top orchestrator musicians from South Africa, and her recent projects include Netflix’s Look Both Ways, The Perfect Find, and Moving On, Hulu/Disney’s Rosaline, HBO’s Edge of the Earth with Emmy-winner Tyler Strickland, and Peacock’s They/Them. New York-based, she’s recently worked on the award-winning short film An Invitation to Tea, and received the Award of Excellence Special Mention at the Accolade Competition.

She also composed the score for Our Lady Lupe, an award-winning film that was featured on PBS. The film was awarded a Bafta Breakthrough Award in 2021. Mikhaila is currently working on music for The Star Project, a documentary film by SAFTA Award-winning environmental filmmaker Tessa Barlin (National Geographic Explorer). She was also a featured orchestrator of the Emmy-nominated Amanda Jones’s Music as part of Deadline's Sound & Screen Concert at Royce Hall, Los Angeles. What is more, her orchestrations were part of a programme that included Mick Jagger, Daniel Pemberton, Jeff Russo, Dan Romer, Tom Mizer, and Curtis Moore.

Award-winning musician, composer, orchestrator and pianist Mikhaila Alyssa Smith. Picture: Rachel Rogers. You are able to collaborate with one SA musician on a song. Who do you choose to collaborate with? I would love to collaborate with Brittany Smith again! She is a soprano and also a dear friend of mine! A few years ago, I wrote an aria based on a Shakespeare text that she performed, and it was such a wonderful experience bringing the work to life. If I were to write a song cycle or an opera, she would definitely be an artist I’d love to collaborate with. Tell us about the worst date you’ve ever been on.

I haven’t ever been on a bad date – my experiences were all lovely! SA food or New York food? Who wins? I’d have to go with New York! One of my absolute favourite things to do is head out to dinner and eat at my favourite restaurants in the city. The Italian cuisine is my favourite, and New York has such an incredible variety of the most divine spots to eat at – and with the backdrop of the city, you can never go wrong. There is nothing quite like it.

There are so many musicians I look up to, so it would be rather difficult to choose one. The person that does come to mind right now, though, is Yuja Wang. She’s an incredible pianist I’ve admired for so long. A month or so ago, she played all of Rachmaninoff’s piano concertos in one go at Carnegie Hall, and I was completely blown away. Her artistry is so inspiring, and it would be an absolute thrill to spend a day learning from her. The three most popular items in your fridge right now are…? Blueberries, almond milk, and matcha.

The last series I watched on Netflix was Wednesday, and I thought it was so compelling and intriguing. I’ve always been a fan of Tim Burton’s work, and his collaborations with composer Danny Elfman are always magic. Highly recommended! The one thing that’s caught your eye on social media in the last week is…? Paris Fashion Week! I love fashion – it’s such an expressive art form, and it’s always wonderful to see what designers are creating.