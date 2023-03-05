aTypicalInterview: Musician Singhita on the Netflix series all South Africans should be watching right now

Johannesburg - This week we feature young up-and-coming musician Singhita. The 15-year-old launched her music career with a debut hit single, “That Kinda Girl”, released to critical acclaim. The song solidified her spot on the red carpet and opened up a platform for her to showcase some other incredible talents.

The youngster is also an aspiring model, actress and avid equestrian. In 2020, Singhita auditioned for the International Arts Talent Showcase (IATS). It was then that she began to take her singing more seriously and a possible career in the arts began to flower. In 2022, she penned her second single, “My Heart”, released in February 2023. By writing about things that she has experienced in her own life, the song becomes relatable, especially for people her age. Musician Singhita. Supplied image. You are able to collaborate with any musician in SA on a song. Who do you choose to collaborate with and why?

Will Linley, because I absolutely love his music and I think we have the same type of vibe. What one thing has caught your attention on social media in the last week? The Weeknd’s “Die for You” remix with Ariana Grande – I am a big The Weeknd fan.

Musician Singhita. Supplied image. Tell us about the worst date you’ve ever had…? I’ve never been on a date, so I’ve not had a bad experience yet. What is your definition of love?

Unconditional acceptance of another person. Your go-to takeaway meal is…? Sushi or a wrap.

You are able to go on a date with any SA celeb. Who do you choose to go on a date with? Malcolm Marx. He looks like a gentle giant. What are the three most popular items in your fridge at all times?

Cucumber, water and chicken. As a musician, did you enjoy AKA’s music? Your favourite AKA track? I never really listened to his music because I am not the biggest fan of rap music.

What Netflix series should all South Africans be watching right now? “On My Block” and “Outer Banks”. Your favourite social media influencer in SA is…?