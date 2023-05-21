aTypicalInterview: Muso Marco De Vil on why AKA is the greatest SA rapper to ever live

Johannesburg - This week we feature Cape Town-based singer, songwriter, rapper, and model Marco De Vil. De Vil’s music explores themes of love, heartache, and the complexities of toxic relationships. His honest and dark sound resonates with listeners seeking comfort, help, and healing through music.

Marco is signed with Plus Two Seven Management and is poised to make a significant impact on the music industry. Cape Town-based singer, songwriter, rapper, and model Marco De Vil. Supplied image. The greatest SA rapper to ever live is? For me, personally, it has to be AKA. He was truly a unique artist. Bringing originality and a very South African sound that just made him stand apart from the rest. Always was for the people, and had unwavering belief in himself. Truly the GREATEST. May Mega's legacy live forever!

What is your definition of beauty? One who is beautiful on the inside is beautiful on the outside - who radiates love and is kind hearted. These are the two qualities I look at first before I wonder into the superficial aspects like looks and toes. You are only able to do one exercise for the rest of your life. What exercise do you choose?

Push Ups - the easiest exercise for me, and one can do it every day. Push Ups increase upper body strength, are good for your core, improves posture, supports bone health, and it boosts heart health. I do 20 in the morning and 20 before I go to bed. Tell us about the worst date you’ve ever had? I took a girl out one time, and everything was going great until I went to use the bathroom, came back, and she was gone. Mind you, this is after she ate the meal. I never heard or got a text from her again. That was wild. She should have said she was hungry.

You’re on death row. You are given one last meal and drink of your choice. What do you choose? Medium rare cooked steak with mushrooms and side dish of pesto pasta. It has to be spicy, with a salad on the side. For my beverage, I'd like a El Jimador tequila mixed with sprite and some ice. Cape Town-based singer, songwriter, rapper, and model Marco De Vil. Supplied image. You are able to spend a day with any influential person in the world learning his or her trade. Who do you choose to spend it with?

Elon Musk. I, personally, would like to just have a conversation with him. He just exudes knowledge. I'd like to see what he does creatively or to stimulate his creativity, how he comes up with his ideas and just generally ask him questions about life. I believe he is one of the smartest people on earth. SA rappers vs. Nigerian rappers. Who wins the battle? SA rappers. But when it comes to good ole' club movers, the Naija are different. They really bring the vibe and the heat. Wiz Kid, Burna Boy - these guys are really good at making the body move, whereas lyrically, we got cats like Nasty C, Shane Eagle, KO, Cassper. I think they just set the bar for what SA rap is and should be like.

What one thing has caught your attention on social media in the last week? China bought corn from South Africa for the first time ever, as they've started to turn away from US exports. To be honest with you, I thought the whole world was getting their vegetables from us. These are interesting times, and I'm curious to see what's to come. How would you like to be remembered?