#aTypicalInterview: Nadia Jaftha would love to dine with Jim Carrey









Image: supplied. In this week's A-Typical interview we feature South African musician and social media influencer Nadia Jaftha. She is best known for her fashion, beauty, travel, and lifestyle blog Birdline Blog. She also has a self-entitled YouTube channel where she has close to 40 000 subscribers. The YouTuber also worked as a director of fashion label Strada Chic, and has recently launched her own shoe line with Slay Shoes. Last year, she released a music video for her first single, titled "Paradise," . She is also a contestant on the upcoming season of Tropika Island Of Treasure.

What is the one exercise everyone should be doing at the gym?

I really love swimming so I think everyone should be doing a form of aerobic exercise because it builds strength whilst building cardio abilities.

Which social media platform do you spend the most time on and why?

Definitely instagram. It’s just a fast release and it’s the easiest platform for me to release me content.

You are able to wine and dine with any celebrity in the world, at a restaurant of your choice. Who do you choose to go with and to which restaurant?

Hmm.. I think I would dine with Jim Carrey and I think I would want to go to any restaurant in the Amalfi Coast.

If you were arrested with no explanation, what would your friends and family assume you had done?

Probably for taking a video where I wasn’t supposed to or for trespassing. Lol

What are the three most popular items in your fridge currently?

Gherkins, pickled onions and strawberries.

What is the one book you would recommend that everyone should read?

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F^%#

We all have plenty of embarrassing moments during our childhood. Care to show one of your most embarrassing childhood moments for us?

My pad fell out in front of everyone whilst participating in a water sports event at our school.

A restaurant wants to name a cocktail after you. What do you name the cocktail?

Hmm. ‘Nadia Nose’. Hahahah because I almost smell my food or drinks before. So I would want it to be very sweet and smell delicious. Actually thinking about it now, ‘Nadia's Nose’ might be a bit off putting

What is the one thing that you are most passionate about in life, and why?

Fulfilling my potential and for everything I do to have some sort of purpose. I’m also really passionate about female empowerment.

What has caught your attention the most on social media in the past week?

‘Rise and shine’ lol.

The Saturday Star