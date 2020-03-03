#aTypicalInterview: Nicole Meyer has never had a worst date

In this week's A-Typical interview we feature South African model Nicole Meyer. Meyer, who hails from Paarl, in the Western Cape, has featured in adverts for mega brands such as Guess and Anion timepieces. She was also the cover model for magazines such as Grazia Croatia, Conleys, T3 UK, as well as for FHM South Africa in March 2014. Meyer, who is part of FANJAM Model Management, also featured in magazines such as Institute Style, South Africa Swimsuit, Adorn magazine, Women's Health, L’Officiel India, GQ, Esquire, 12 magazine, Luxury Aficionados, and Sports Illustrated South Africa. You’re given the option to model at any location in the world with any photographer. Which location do you choose and which photographer?

I have been to so many beautiful locations but I have always wanted to go to Tokyo, Japan. So that would be my location . I would love to see and experience the culture. The photographer would be Giampaolo Sgura.

I have been a huge fan of his work for years now. And he is truly inspiring. He has consistency and an amazing eye for capturing women.It would Of course be for a major magazine like Vogue or a Missoni campaign. But hey, girl can dream and should never stop dreaming!

What are the most popular items in your fridge currently?

-Avocado

-Kefir

-Blueberry’s

All skin food and healthy gut food. I basically incorporate those three foods as an essential wellbeing for maintaining healthy skin and gut from the inside out!

Can you tell us a little about the worst date you have had?

I have never really had a worst or embarrassing date. I think sometimes the connection isn’t there and that could become quite awkward. And I don't deal well with awkward situations. I get really uncomfortable.

Your ideal three course meal would include:

- asparagus soup

- vegetable risotto with vegan cheese.

-tiramisu

If you ever found yourself auditioning for a music reality TV show, what song would you sing?

I’m still standing by Elton John. Enough said :)

Your favourite social media platform is... ?

Well I guess Instagram, especially being a model. It’s a great platform to show your work and update clients with where you are and what you have achieved. But I have become quite personal with my private life on any social media platforms. Since in some ways it's also a double edged sword.

Your ultimate celebrity crush as a young girl was ....?

-Male: Sean Faris

-Female: Linda Evangelista

What has caught your attention on social media this week?

-The new video that's going viral about “GIRLS, Be a lady instead... “

-The YSL Paris fashion week show by Anthony Vaccarello was just incredible. Always.

What is the one thing people don't know about Nicole Meyer?

“She loved mystery so much that she became one.”

You are able to invite three celebrity guests for a dinner party. Which three celebs do you choose?

Linda Evangelista. She is my idol in the modelling industry and a true inspiration. I respect her so much because I feel what she had put into her career when I look at her pictures.

There is a certain passion and drive in her I can only wish to learn from. Francine Rivers. she wrote one of my favourite books and when I think about the book it touches me in such a way that I still remember reading it like yesterday.

I read the book ten years ago. Its Called Redeeming Love.

Director Todd Phillips. I would love to have a conversation with him about what the movie Joker meant to him and what he tried to portray to us.

The Saturday Star