#aTypicalInterview: Ntando Duma wants society to change their perceptions around dark skin









Image: supplied. In this week's A-Typical interview we feature South African actress and television personality Ntando Duma. She is best known as a TV host on popular music channel MTV Base Africa.The forever bubbly was the host of show ‘Gqom Nation.’ She was also a presenter on e.tv’s youth programming block, Craz-e, where she primarily featured on Craz-e World live. She is also acclaimed for her portrayal of Zinzi Dandala on e.tv’s soap opera Rhythm City. Most recently the television personality also launched her own food delivery app called SpazaEats.

Duma is also a contestant on the new season of Tropika Island Of Treasure.

What weird food combinations do you really enjoy?

My favourite food combination has to be pap and Amasi. It brings me back to my youth and reminds me of home every time I eat it.

What social stigma does society need to get over?

That yellow bones are prettier than darker women.

What food have you never eaten but would really like to try?

I have never eaten oysters. I would love to try them out. I actually have no idea why I haven’t yet but I am really looking forward to exploring that.

What’s something you really resent paying for?

WiFi. We all need to be connected and in 2019, I feel like that connection and access to information should be free to I hate paying for that.

What would a world populated by clones of you be like?

The world would obviously be such a vibe. It would be crazy, fun and happy. That would be so cool.

Do you think that aliens exist?

No. I need to see a little more evidence to believe in something.

What are you currently worried about?

Winning the R1 million grand prize at the upcoming Tropika Island Of Treasure competition. I am working hard to get my brain and body in shape.

Where are some unusual places you’ve been?

My ex boyfriend’s house. That place has the weirdest, most unusual setup. So weird, strange and scary. I can’t even explain it further.

Where do you get your news?

On the internet and the television.

You are given the chance to star in any movie from the past or present, which movie do you choose?

Wakanda Forever!! I have a really big crush on Michael B. Jordan so it would be lovely to actually get a chance to spend some time with him on the set of a film that became so iconic in South Africa and the world. So, it would definitely be Black Panther.

