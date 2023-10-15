aTypicalInterview: ‘Pitbull in Heels’ Farah Fortune on her definition of love

Johannesburg - This week we feature award-winning businesswoman, motivational speaker and author Farah Fortune. Fortune, who has in the past been voted one of Africa’s most powerful women, is the CEO and founder of African Star communications.

It is one of the continent’s leading public relations and events management companies, and represents musicians such as AKA and Cassper Nyovest; actresses Pam Andrews and Terry Pheto; Miss SA 2007 Tansey Coetzee; presenter and MC Liezel van der Westhuizen; model and footballer Ryan Botha; radio host Mpho Madise (Mo-G); and comedian Jason Goliath. Known as “The Pitbull in Heels”, Fortune is also an author, and released her first book “Tidi Talks: Periods!” recently. Farah Fortune. Picture: M Kornberger. Supplied image. Tell us about the worst date you’ve ever been on?

When a guy tried to take me on a date at a drive-through and said eating in the car was an intimate experience. Never again. What are three items you have to have in your fridge at all times? Macadamia nut milk, avocado and plain yoghurt.

A wild night out or a Netflix and chill night? Definitely Netflix and chill. You are able to spend a day with any influential person learning his or her trade. Who do you choose to spend it with and why?

I’d love to learn how to be an investment trader. How to invest in stocks and bonds more effectively. What do most people not know about you? That I love doing things alone. Eating at restaurants alone, watching movies alone. I treasure my alone time a lot!

What is your definition of love? My definition of love is someone loving you without judgement. Someone who doesn’t highlight every fault you have but accepts that we weren’t all raised the same and compromise is a journey. You are able to go to any live sporting event in the world. What match do you choose to attend?

I’m a huge Liverpool Football fan, so any Liverpool match. Farah Fortune. Picture: Taariq Mather. Supplied image. Your favourite item of clothing in your closet is? Tracksuit pants. I could live in them.

What is the most difficult challenge you have experienced in your life and how did you overcome it? Running my own business is a challenge. I don’t think I’ve overcome it, but rather learned to deal with all its challenges better. You are able to invite any three famous people from around the globe for dinner at your place. Who do you choose to invite ?