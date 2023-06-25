aTypicalInterview: R&B singer lordkez on her love and admiration for Amy Winehouse

Johannesburg - This week, we feature R&B musician, poet and visual artist, lordkez. The musician, whose real name is Keziah Zoë Meyers, is an acclaimed South African R&B artist known for her unique sound, soulful vocals, and poignant storytelling.

With an impressive track record of achievements and a rapidly growing fan base, she continues to make waves in the music industry. Her debut album, ‘’Testament,’’ is set to propel her into the international spotlight and solidify her position as a rising star. The musician has so far released two EPs, namely ‘’Mentality’’ and ‘’Revenge Season’’.

R&B musician, poet, and visual artist, lordkez. Supplied image. You are able to spend a day with any R&B singer (dead or alive) in the world, learning from him or her. Who do you choose and why? Amy Winehouse (RIP). I feel like we’d have a lot to talk about, and she would probably give me the type of insight and advice that I would cherish forever. I will forever admire her and what she was able to do on this earth. What is your definition of love?

Love is where patience and pain meet. I found this realisation while writing my debut album. I think that best describes love for me at this point in time. The meal that most reminds you of your childhood is? There are three that remind me of growing up in Kimberley: they are - Samp and Beans, Split Pea Soup, Spaghetti with Bully Beef.

R&B musician, poet, and visual artist, lordkez. Supplied image. What is one thing most people don’t know about lordkez? lordkez is actually very introverted and shy. She struggles with interviews and talking about herself. She also really loves playing GTA 5 on Playstation, and she also only likes green tomatoes. Tell us about the worst date you’ve ever been on?

I’ve actually never been on a bad date. I don’t go on that many dates. I think I come across as intimidating or something to people, or maybe it’s because I am a relationship girl, and I am currently in a happy relationship. Three items you must have in your fridge at all times are? Cranberry Juice, Lemons and Cream Cheese. This sounds so random, but that’s what I like.

What is the one thing that has caught your attention on social media in the last week? Doja Cat’s new visuals for her latest single “Attention”, I am a big Doja Cat fan. She is so inspiring! R&B musician, poet, and visual artist, lordkez. Supplied image. What is the first R&B song you fell in love with?

This one goes to Whitney Houston, “I will always love you”. That was the first R&B song that caught my heart. Your favourite winter clothing item in your closet is? I wear a lot of interesting fits (well, this is what I am told by people), but honestly, my favourite things to wear are my fluffy hats and my warm puffy nightgown.