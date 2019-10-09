#aTypicalInterview: Robby Collins reckons Madiba's birthday should to be a public holiday









Comedian Robby Collins. Phillip Santos In this week’s A-Typical interview we feature South African comedian, writer, and actor Robby Collins. Collins has played to the biggest comedy audiences in South Africa with appearances at ‘The Heavy Weight Comedy Jam’, ‘Blacks Only’ ‘Kings, ‘Queens of Comedy’ and ‘Comedy Central Live at Parkers’ . He has also opened for the likes of Marc Lottering, Eugene Khoza and Trevor Noah. His Tour with Trevor Noah was extensive and constituted over 50 shows all over Southern Africa. In 2013 Robby debuted his very own one man show ‘That Bushman is Crazy’. He has also featured on local soapie Scandal and has starred in movies such as Curry and Vice.

He has also received an Emmy nomination for his writing on Late Night News with Loyiso Gola.

If you were a pair of shoes, what pair of shoes would you be?

Jordan 1's

Have you ever sent a text message to the wrong person?

I indeed have. I literally just ignored the person until I saw them again. We still haven't spoken about it.

If you could kill off any character from a current television show, who would it be?

There's this new show called Euphoria. And I think the dude's name is Blake.

What’s a holiday that doesn’t exist that you’d like to create?

Nelson Mandela's birthday should be one. And the day Bafana Bafana win any cup.

How much would you pay a hacker threatening to release your browsing history to your friends and family?

Hahaha they can release it. I've got nothing to hide.

You are about to get into a fight, what song comes on as your soundtrack?

Anything by DMX.

You stuck on an island for the rest of your life. There is only one comedian that you can spend the rest of your life on the island with. Who would you choose?

I'd say Dave Chappelle but that means me taking him away from his kids. I'd probably go with Cedric The Entertainer. Because a chubby dude will never let themselves starve.

What was your dream job when you were five?

The pick it up guys always looked so cool to me. Jumping on and off a truck just seemed fun as a child.

Have you ever been thrown out or banned from a public place?

I've been thrown out of a house party at the age of 17. I wasn't invited and I was getting drinks from the fridge.

Can you think of a movie title that best explains your life currently?

Life. (I’m not being lazy. It's a movie with Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence)

The Saturday Star