This week we feature South African model, television presenter and former professional swimmer Brett Rogers. Rogers is best known for his stint on series Food, Booze and Tattoos.

He has modelled for brands Laurence Airline, Pringle and Sixty and was also chose as the face of Dubai-based WEST LA boutique.

He is the designer and owner of clothing company HalfWolf and is the culture leader at word-of-mouth marketing Agency HaveYouHeard.

You can get any tattoo artist in the world to do your next tattoo. Who do you choose and what tattoo do you get?

I am actually currently busy on a really big and important piece. I’m working with Wesley Von Blerk from Palm Black in Cape Town. It’s covering my entire back, bum and back of my legs.

What is the most outrageous thing you have ever eaten in your life, and what was it like?

When I was a kid, my mom fed me pasta with these weird shapes in it. She wouldn’t tell my brother or I what it was until we were finished - it was sheep’s brains. I was really really upset at the time. When I become a zombie, I might starve!

You are given the task of concocting your very own cocktail. What is it called, and what are the ingredients?

My latest thing is non-alcoholic cocktails, I’m excited about the whole idea of clean living. That said, I love wine or whisky from time to time. My excitement around non-alcoholic is immense and I think there is a big groundswell in the lifestyle.

My ideal cocktail has actually already been made for me by Marshall Siavash, liquid chef at Coco Safar in Sea Point. It’s called Citrus and Spring and contains orange blossom water, hibiscus flowers infused, maple syrup infused, lemon juice, pickle juice, and cold-brew citrus coffee.

You are given the opportunity to do a photo shoot with any female model in the world. Who would you choose and which location?

If I had the opportunity to work with anyone in the world it would be the make-up artist and stylist Ryan Burke and I would love to do that shoot in Alaska. Ryan’s wild vision blows my mind.

If you were arrested with no explanation, what would your friends and family assume you had done?

It would probably be cycling under the influence. I would be spotted by those inner-city protection guys and handcuffed to a street pole. I think they might also assume I was naked, and/or wearing a skirt.

Tell us about the best tattoo you have on your body?

The best tattoo I have on my body is of the great Tata Nelson Mandela, done by Sean Perrins. Aside from it being him, the quality of the work is absolutely phenomenal.

You can choose to attend any live sporting event in the world. What event do you choose and why?

This is an easy one, I want to see my great love, Liverpool, play at Anfield.

I want to see them play the final game of the season when they finally bring back home the Premier League trophy next year.

If you ever found yourself auditioning for a music reality TV show, what song would you sing and why?

Bruce Springsteen’s I’m on Fire. It’s one of the sexiest songs in the world and I can actually sing it, even if I can barely reach the high notes.

PS: I do this from time to time at Manila Bar off Long Street in Cape Town.

As far as you can remember, what is the naughtiest thing you ever did as a kid?

I was arrested, aged 14, in Egypt for spying on a military base. My buddy and I were staying at the Ahmed Hotel, or so I thought. We looked out the window looking for the hotel pool. We walked out and tried to climb the wall to get to the pool. It turns out that we had made a mistake, the hotel was called The Armoured Hotel because it was on military property.

As I climbed the wall, I saw another wall, and a German shepherd patrolling between the walls.

The police were not amused and only some English speaking passers-by got us out of the wagon.

Which actor would play you in the story of your life?

I’ll play the part of myself.

