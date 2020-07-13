#aTypicalInterview: 'Rose of Soweto' beats lockdown with push-ups

Dingaan Thobela, better known as ‘The Rose of Soweto’, is a former two-times lightweight world champion and a former super middleweight world champion. After compiling an amateur record of 80-3, Thobela turned pro in 1986 and won the WBO Lightweight title in 1990 after beating Mauricio Aceves. The 53-year-old enjoyed a successful boxing career, winning 40 of his 56 professional fights, with 26 wins by knockout. The twilight of his career came in 2000 when he took on WBC Super Middleweight title-holder Glenn Catley of the UK, winning the belt via a 12th-round KO in only his second fight at the higher weight limit.

In their prime, who would win in a fight between Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson?

This is a really tough one. It is a match-up that has been much talked about, but it’s hard to tell. It would’ve depended on who wanted it the most.

If you could fight any boxer in the world in your prime who would you choose?

Salvador Sanchez.

What stands out as the greatest moment of your life?

It has to be the moment I won the WBC Super Middleweight title against Glenn Catley at the Big Top Arena at Carnival City.

How have you been keeping entertained during the lockdown?

I think it’s fair to say that I have been doing a lot more push-ups than I had done prior to lockdown, ha ha. I’ve used my free time during lockdown to make sure I keep fit.

Your celebrity crush growing up was?

My celebrity crush growing up was S’bongile Sokhulu and Mama Mara Louw.

What are the three most popular items in your fridge at the moment?

Salad, chicken, soft drinks and tons of ice.

Have you ever been afraid of an opponent during your time as a boxer?

I was never afraid of any opponent during my time as a boxer. You cannot be afraid of your opponent, because then you have already lost the fight. I was concerned about a few fighters, but afraid not a chance.

What are you most looking forward to doing once lockdown is over?

I am working hard to make sure that the sport of pugilism gets back on its feet.

The moment you regret the most in your life is?

I have no regrets I’m happy with what I’ve achieved, but given a chance, and if time allowed me, I feel I could have done more in my boxing career.

Which one meal most reminds you of your childhood?

UPhuthu Nnamathambo enkukhu (chicken bones and pap).

The Saturday Star