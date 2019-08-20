File image.

In this week’s A-Typical interview we feature South Africa commercial house music DJ Anita Ronge. The DJ, popularly known as DJ DuchAz, was flung into the spotlight for calling herself Kasi Mlungu (white township person) and adapting black township lifestyle.

Ronge, who grew up in the East Rand, has broken many stereotypes using her eKasi- themed (or township) music to speak her truth. She performs mostly in townships.

What stands out as the most embarrassing moment in your life so far?

When I started performing I used to get very nervous and might of ones or twice ejected the CD out of the CDJ that was still busy playing and then obviously there would be complete silence until I restart a new track. I have always had high confidence and my track selection is my strength so luckily I would bounce back from my mistake immediately and it was quickly forgotten - fake it till you make it right?

If you could change one thing about your past, what would you change?

I started deejaying when I was 24. I sometimes wish that I had started way earlier in my life but I guess God has His own timing and things worked out pretty great!

Who is your ultimate man crush?

I am a very spiritual person and I can only crush on one person,and that is the person I am in love with.

You can choose to collaborate with any DJ in the world.. past or present .. who would you choose and why?

I am proudly South African and local is lekker, so either DJ Tira or Prince Kaybee

What would you say is the most challenging aspect of being a mother?

I think that women nowadays have so many more privileges and challenges than those of our mothers, our mothers ultimate goal was to be a wife and a mother and never really had the pressure to aspire for more, us on the other hand have this whole world of opportunities and we strive to be independent. The fact that I'm a DJ and have a career in the corporate world really limits the time I get to spend with my little one, but I know to reach great success requires great sacrifice.

What is the worst thing anyone has said to you on social media? And how did you deal with it?

I am all about positive vibes ALL the time, unfortunately there are still some Afrikaans people that think interacting with people of colour is a sin or a disgrace and I have received a few messages from women wishing rape, aids and all sorts of hell upon me. This only motivates me more to do what I do as I truly live and breath Ubuntu.

What do you consider your greatest achievement in life?

Definitely breaking cultural boundaries with my deejaying. It really overwhelms me how people react to my performances. Nothing is as rewarding as living my TRUTH and people supporting my journey.

If you could shop at only store for the rest of your life.. which store would that be?

Show me a woman that wouldn't want to wear Louis Vuitton for the rest of her life!

Your ultimate three course meal. Starters , mains , and dessert. What do you have?

Definitely a nice prawn starter. Indian food is my weakness so a perfectly cooked butter chicken for mains. I have a huge obsession with desserts and I can never pick only just one!

Which is your favourite novel of all time? And why?

I am not much of a novel fan, I like to read something that motivates me or broadens my knowledge so I read a lot of biographies, everything from Nelson Mandela, Trevor Noah - Born A Crime was a great read and Drug Muled by Vanessa Goosen as well.

