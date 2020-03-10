#aTypicalInterview: SA musician Tasché Burger has never finished a b

In this week’s A-Typical interview we feature South African musician Tasché Burger. The 20-year-old made history last year when she became the youngest and first ever woman to win The Voice SA. Since her win last year, Burger has performed at big music events and released a successful debut single called Die Een under the supervision of Francois van Coke. The singer will release her debut EP next month. Which three people living or dead would you like to make dinner for?

P!NK, because I’m a huge fan!

Jo-Lene Benadé,

Suné Erasmus (my mom).

What do you love most about your body?

I don’t have to struggle to buy jeans, they are never too small; just too long, so I roll them up like Francois van Coke.

What’s your favourite board game?

Fingerboard

Your go-to for having a good laugh?

Casper de Vries

What book have you read again and again?

I’ve never finished a book.

Your favourite music album in the past five years?

Adele 25, Francois van Coke, Fokofpolisiekar Sweet 16.

What is the least favourite thing about yourself?

That I’m late most of the time.

Can you tell us a little bit about your most embarrassing moment on stage?

Oh my word, I drank a Red Bull before going on stage and I needed to burp, so I just did it. I just started to laugh, because the people who know me definitely heard it, because I saw them laughing as well.

What do you love on your pizza?

Bacon, chicken, avo, feta.

If you could collaborate with any artist in the world, who would it be?

P!NK, Adele, Ed Sheeran, Sia, James Bay, Fokofpolisiekar, and, and, and...

The Saturday Star