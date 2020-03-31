#aTypicalInterview: Schelaine Bennett's top isolation activities

Schelaine Bennett is an actor best known as a host of the SABC2 teen magazine programme Hectic Nine-9. Her first TV role was a cameo in the second season of the SABC1 police drama series Interrogation Room, in 2005. Other series she has featured in, include the UK mini-series The Prisoner and the Mzansi Magic sitcom S.I.E.S. Bennett has also danced in a number of Bollywood productions including Welcome and Kal Kissne Dekha. She has appeared in music videos as a performer, notably Natasha Bedingfield’s Single, Chris Chameleon’s Shine, and Thando by Lloyd Cele and Loyiso Bala.

In 2012, she had a starring role in the SABC1 mini-series Goba Msenge. She featured on soapies such as Generations and Isidingo.

On a scale of 1-10, how excited are you about life right now?

Pre-covid19 : I was definitely at a 10, I am currently trying to faith my way to a 7.

Describe yourself in a hashtag?

#GenuineSoul.

If you could do a love scene with anyone, who would it be?

All viruses aside :) I’d love to work with so many actors. I have great admiration and respect for Leonardo DiCaprio. It wouldn’t hurt doing a love scene with him.

If your life were a song, what would the title be?

All You Need Is Love (thank you, The Beatles).

What’s one thing people don’t know about you?

I am ridiculously clumsy and shouldn’t be trusted with a tray of anything!

What’s your wake-up ritual?

Wake up, pray, coffee. What happens thereafter is always different depending on whether I’m filming or I’m off or I have meetings etc.

Favourite piece of clothing you own?

All my swimwear - absolutely love swimming and hanging out at the beach or by a pool.

You are stuck on an island, you can pick one food to eat without getting tired of it, what would you eat?

Veggie pasta or a roast vegetable dish, yum.

Your top three self-isolation activities to keep you entertained are?

Reading, watching movies/series, video-calling friends and family. I’m hoping to incorporate exercise once I’ve recovered from an injury.

Could you share with us the most terrifying experience you’ve had?

When I was much younger (primary school), I was in bed and woke up to three guys standing at the window trying to unscrew the burglar bar to get in our house. After watching for a bit I screamed for my dad and they ran away, thank goodness.

