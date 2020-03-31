#aTypicalInterview: Schelaine Bennett's top isolation activities
Her first TV role was a cameo in the second season of the SABC1 police drama series Interrogation Room, in 2005.
Other series she has featured in, include the UK mini-series The Prisoner and the Mzansi Magic sitcom S.I.E.S.
Bennett has also danced in a number of Bollywood productions including Welcome and Kal Kissne Dekha.
She has appeared in music videos as a performer, notably Natasha Bedingfield’s Single, Chris Chameleon’s Shine, and Thando by Lloyd Cele and Loyiso Bala.
In 2012, she had a starring role in the SABC1 mini-series Goba Msenge. She featured on soapies such as Generations and Isidingo.
On a scale of 1-10, how excited are you about life right now?
Pre-covid19 : I was definitely at a 10, I am currently trying to faith my way to a 7.
Describe yourself in a hashtag?
#GenuineSoul.
If you could do a love scene with anyone, who would it be?
All viruses aside :) I’d love to work with so many actors. I have great admiration and respect for Leonardo DiCaprio. It wouldn’t hurt doing a love scene with him.
If your life were a song, what would the title be?
All You Need Is Love (thank you, The Beatles).
What’s one thing people don’t know about you?
I am ridiculously clumsy and shouldn’t be trusted with a tray of anything!
What’s your wake-up ritual?
Wake up, pray, coffee. What happens thereafter is always different depending on whether I’m filming or I’m off or I have meetings etc.
Favourite piece of clothing you own?
All my swimwear - absolutely love swimming and hanging out at the beach or by a pool.
You are stuck on an island, you can pick one food to eat without getting tired of it, what would you eat?
Veggie pasta or a roast vegetable dish, yum.
Your top three self-isolation activities to keep you entertained are?
Reading, watching movies/series, video-calling friends and family. I’m hoping to incorporate exercise once I’ve recovered from an injury.
Could you share with us the most terrifying experience you’ve had?
When I was much younger (primary school), I was in bed and woke up to three guys standing at the window trying to unscrew the burglar bar to get in our house. After watching for a bit I screamed for my dad and they ran away, thank goodness.