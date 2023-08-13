aTypicalInterview: Should pineapple go on pizza? Renowned food blogger Tasneem Patel gives her verdict

Johannesburg - This week, we feature British-born, South African-based, renowned food blogger Tasneem Patel. Patel, who has lived in South Africa for the last 15 years, is well known for her recipe blog, Behind Kitchen Doors, which she launched on social media platform Instagram several years ago.

Her food content on social media explores Patel’s love for British, Indian, and South African cuisine. British-born, South African-based, renowned food blogger Tasneem Patel. Supplied image. The meal that most reminds you of your childhood is? Oh, there are so many, but the one that brings back the most memories for me is my mom's lamb biryani. She used to cook it for special occasions and Eid, and it was always worth the wait.

You are tasked with cooking a three-course meal for President Cyril Ramaphosa. What three dishes do you make? I would serve the President of South Africa a menu combining British and South African Indian flavours: Starter: fried fish bites served with potato chips, mushy peas and tartar sauce.

Main Course: lamb curry bunny chow with kachumar Dessert: Strawberries and cream trifle. British-born, South African-based, renowned food blogger Tasneem Patel. Supplied image. Your favourite restaurant in SA is? And what do you order?

For consistency with food and service, I would have to choose ‘’The Big Mouth.’’ My go-to order is fish and chips, sushi, steamed edamame, and their coal-fired lemon butter kingklip. Who wins the culinary battle: Britain or South Africa? And why? Both countries have beautiful flavours and diverse food, but personally, I'd choose British cuisine because it's home to some iconic dishes like fish and chips and chicken tikka masala.

Your favourite South African and British dish are? My favourite South African dish is ‘’Braai’’ or BBQ, and my favourite British dish is fish and chips, with lots of salt and vinegar and a side of mushy peas. British-born, South African-based, renowned food blogger Tasneem Patel. Supplied image. Your favourite meal to cook is?

I love to cook chicken curry and rice, especially when I add soft potatoes to the curry. You're on death row. You are granted one last meal and drink of your choice. What do you choose to have? For my drink, I'd choose a Coke, and for my meal, it's a tough choice between Indian cuisine and pizza. Both are favourites.

Three items you have to have in your fridge at all times are? Milk, yoghurt, and cheese. You are able to collaborate on a dish with any chef in the world. Who do you choose to collaborate with and why?