#aTypicalInterview: Siphesihle Vazi would like to be buried with coins









Image: Supplied. In this week's A-Typical interview we feature South African presenter and actor Siphesihle Vazi. Vazi is best known for his role as Mthoko in SABC 1’s popular drama series Makoti. He first rose to fame as a field presenter on the SABC1 variety show Selimathunzi, in 2015. He was also the co-host of the New Year programme Come Duze on 31 December, 2017. He made his acting debut in a cameo on the soapie Muvhango, playing the MC at the wedding of James and Moliehi.

Vazi s also a contestant on the new season of Tropika Island Of Treasure.

What movie can you watch over and over without ever getting tired of?

Bad Boys II. I love that movie so much.

When you are old, what do you think children will ask you to tell stories about?

I think they will ask me to tell stories of what fame feels like. It’s the best feeling in the world and I will be more than happy to share my experience with them.

How would your country change if everyone, regardless of age, could vote?

If everyone regardless of age could vote I think chaos would ensue. If you’re 15, you’re still in school, people are still paying your bills and I feel you’re still learning to formulate opinions for your own. You need to educate yourself around politics and when the time comes, inform yourself and make the right decision. It wouldn’t make sense to vote at that age.

If your job gave you a surprise three day paid break to rest and recuperate, what would you do with those three days?

What I’ve been doing with the six months they also gave me this year. Haha – I would probably take my girlfriend and go to a nature reserve for three days, switch off my phone and just rest.

In the past people were buried with the items they would need in the afterlife, what would you want buried with you so you could use it in the afterlife?

Coins! So that in the afterlife I have some money. It’s a Greek mythology that actually existed but I wouldn’t mind being buried with coins.

What mythical creature do you wish actually existed?

The phoenix. I really like the idea of rising from the ashes.

If someone narrated your life, who would you want to be the narrator?

I’ve always said that there will come a point in your life where you can’t speak for yourself anymore and your actions speak for you. People will testify for you so if anyone would like to narrate my story I’d like it to be the general person I come into contact with on a daily basis.

What was the most unsettling film you’ve seen?

The Grudge 2. I love it but I hate it.

What smartphone feature would you actually be excited for a company to implement?

I’d like to carry on using my phone while someone is trying to call me and I’m ignoring it.

What TV show character would it be the most fun to change places with for a week?

Sheldon Cooper from The Big Bang Theory. He’s so smart and I’d like to experience what goes on in his brain.

The Saturday Star