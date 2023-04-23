aTypicalInterview: SuperMega is the blueprint to the game, says rapper Kiddo CSA

Johannesburg - This week we feature South African fast-rising rapper, songwriter and performer Kiddo CSA. Kiddo CSA, an up-and-coming hip hop artist, launched his career by releasing a self-explanatory EP titled “So Far, So Great” which traces his journey as a full-time artist since signing with Warner Music Africa (WMA).

His career highlights include being featured at international music festivals such as Rocking the Daisies and Cotton Fest as well as being nominated for the VOW FM award for Best Newcomer of 2021. Known for his lyrical genius and smooth effortless tone, Kiddo has his finger on the pulse of the hip hop scene. As a result of Kiddo's heavy-hitting freestyles, DJ PH invited him to feature on the track “Gotta Go” alongside Da L.E.S. and Tumi Tladi.

Kiddo has also released a single titled “Stay Down” featuring American star Mick Jenkins. Recently he released a new single titled “Window” featuring London-based R&B singer and songwriter Moniqué Lawz. Rapper Kiddo CSA. Supplied image. The greatest rapper to ever live is ... ?

It has to be Tupac in my eyes. How would you sum up AKA’s contribution to music in SA? Mega is the blueprint to the game. You can’t speak of SA hip hop and not mention AKA.

You are able to collaborate with any rap artist in the world on a song. Who do you choose to collaborate with? Kendrick Lamar, that’s been my creative outlet for so many years , getting to do a song with him would be manifestation completed. Tell us about the worst date you’ve ever been on?

I don’t really do dates, I love being in my home space, but I’ve once had a encounter where the girl I was with had known someone in the restaurant and it was her ex. You are able to invite any three people in the world for a dinner at your place. Which three guests do you choose to invite? Bob Proctor and Kodak Black, as well as Kanye West.

The three most popular items in your fridge at all times are? Bread , jam and peanut butter What is one thing most people don’t know about you?

I can cook really well, but I don’t look like it, lol. The first song you ever learned all the lyrics to was...? It has to be Tupac’s “Dear Mama” or Kendrick Lamar’s “Money Trees”.

Rapper Kiddo CSA. Supplied image. SA's greatest rapper to ever live is ...? Prokid (legendary) and HHP. You find yourself at a tattoo parlour and have an hour to decide what tattoo you will get. What do you choose to get?