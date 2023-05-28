aTypicalInterview: Surgeon to the stars Dr Deon Weyers’ three essentials

Johannesburg - This week we feature surgeon to the stars and one of South Africa’s most popular cosmetic and reconstructive surgeons, Dr Deon Weyers. Weyers is a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon with a private practice at Fourways Life Hospital in Johannesburg.

His passion for cosmetic procedures led him to obtain additional experience in Vaser Lipo training in Colombia. He is a key opinion leader in non- and minimal invasive treatments such as neurotoxin injections. He specialises in a very popular procedure known as the Mommy Makeover. This procedure includes a breast lift, breast augmentation, liposuction and tummy tuck. You are able to do cosmetic surgery on any celebrity in the world. Who do you choose?

I already have such a patient, she is South African with an international reach. I understand the culture and desires. She has a near-perfect body and ideal genes, and small enhancements created very desirable results. Your definition of beauty is… What arouses the senses. Physical beauty is the ideal proportions, but that does not mean that someone with a good body is attractive. As a plastic surgeon I can strive to create beautiful bodies, but true attractiveness comes from self-confidence.

The one thing most people don’t know about you is… I did professional music theatre for Artscape before qualifying as a medical doctor. You are able to spend the day with any plastic surgeon in the world learning from him or her. Who do you choose?

Alfredo Hoyos – plastic surgeon from Bogota, Colombia – the father of high-definition body contouring. Three items you always have in your fridge? Botox, Dom Pérignon, and ice suckers.

The most in-demand cosmetic procedure among South Africans are… 360 liposuction (upper and lower abdomen, love handles, upper and lower back). Tell us about the worst date you’ve ever been on?

If I’ve not had a worst date, does that mean that I was the worst date all along?! What is one Netflix show everyone should be watching right now? Rick and Morty.

The meal that most reminds you of your childhood is… Mom’s lasagne has always been the best! If Dr Deon Weyers wasn’t a surgeon, what would he be?