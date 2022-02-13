aTypicalInterview: Tendai “The Beast” Mtawarira on the worst date he’s ever had

Johannesburg - This week, we feature Zimbabwean-born South African professional rugby player Tendai “The Beast “ Mtawarira. With 117 caps for the Springboks, Tendai is the most capped prop in South African history and the third most-capped Springbok of all time. He is also a 2019 Rugby World Cup Winner.

Aside from shining for the Springboks, the 36-year-old played rugby at provincial level for the Sharks franchise in KwaZulu Natal. He now plays for the Old Glory DC in Major League Rugby. For the last 10 years, he has also been involved in community work with various organisations. Tendai, through his foundation Get Involved, has been volunteering in Zimbabwe, where he’s travelled to four times a year for the last 10 years to volunteer in delivering education and sporting opportunities to kids who would not normally have them.

He is currently the ambassador for Lead, an organisation that builds sporting academies in deprived areas on the African continent. He was also recently announced as an ambassador for premium home and kitchen appliance brand AEG. Tendai “The Beast” Mtawarira. Supplied image. You are able to attend any live sporting event around the globe. What sporting event do you choose to attend?

I think the one that comes to mind is the Super Bowl because I am a huge fan of American sport. I watch the NFL (National Football League), and it’s one of the biggest occasions in sport in terms of hype and entertainment, so if I could go to an event, I would go to the Super Bowl. The toughest opponent you’ve ever come up against in your rugby career was.. ? The toughest opponent I ever faced was Owen Franks. He played for the All Blacks, New Zealand, and we backed down against each other in over 100 games. We had mutual respect and gave each other a torrid time on field, and the next day, I wouldn’t be able to feel my back.

Your favourite cheat meal is…? My favourite cheat meal would be a wagyu burger. I would have French fries and lots of tomato sauce. I cheat once a week. It is usually a Saturday at lunchtime. Tendai “The Beast” Mtawarira. File image. You are able to go 12 rounds in a boxing ring with any celebrity in SA for a charity event. Which celeb do you choose to go up against?

I think I would (laughs), ah, that’s a funny one. I think I would go up against Big Zulu. He’s a big guy. I think he might go the distance. The meal that most reminds you of your childhood is …? I think the meal that most reminds me of my upbringing is pap, beef stew and veggies.

Your favourite item of clothing in your closet currently is…? My favourite item of clothing, I think, would be my Planes t-shirt. They are probably one of the most comfy t-shirts I have worn. I have a really cool grey one. Tendai Mtawarira. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK Your favourite game for the Springboks was…?

My favourite game very definitely was the World Cup Final in 2019. It was the climax of my career - to get to win the World Cup Final in my last test was amazing. What do you miss most about playing professional rugby? The camaraderie, the friendships you get to make on the field with your team mates and the opponents. You are a beast on the field, but off it, you are a gentleman. Everyone has a conversation with the guy you played against, and you end up having a beer and making friends for life. (One such friend is) Keven Mealamu. He’s a test centurion, so he was probably one of the guys I most respected and enjoyed.

Tell us about the worst date you’ve ever had..? If I thought of the worst date, I think it would have been when I was set up once in my teen years by a friend of mine. I went on a date with a girl with whom I had no chemistry with. So it was just bad. I don’t want to give details. It was very awkward from the onset. We just went for lunch at a restaurant somewhere. Tendai “The Beast” Mtawarira. File image. The one thing most people don’t know about you is…..?