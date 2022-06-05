aTypicalInterview: The day rapper KashCPT was catfished

Johannesburg - This week we feature South African rapper, singer and songwriter KashCPT. The rapper, whose real name is Kelsey Minaar, entered the music scene at just 17 years old.

Now five years later, he has released his mixtape, Cape Town Radio 2. The talented artist is a proud Capetonian representing the city through his music and visuals and inspiring all young artists in and around South Africa. Rapper KashCPT. Supplied image. You are able to collaborate on a track with any SA rapper. Who do you choose to work with and why?

Shekhinah, I really have always been a fan of the beautiful music she makes and I really feel her and I could create something sonically amazing. What is the one thing that most people don’t know about you? I would rather be locked in a studio than outside without getting a bag.

Tell us about the worst date you’ve ever had. Once I went on a blind date and got catfished f***ed up. The hun was a G though we chopped it up, but that day gave me heavy trust issues moving forward. These filters that these huns are using now also are a lie. A wild night of partying or Netflix and chilling?

Netflix and chill any day. Cape Town or Jozi. Which is the better city? Without sounding biased, Cape Town. It’s a beautiful piece of earth.

The meal that most reminds you of your childhood is…? Mince curry and rotis with sambals. My ma is an OG in the kitchen and she doesn’t mess around . Rapper KashCPT. Supplied image. Your biggest regret in life is…?

Allowing fear to control my judgement. How would you like to be remembered? As someone who maintained chasing his dream regardless of the odds he was against. Doing my best.