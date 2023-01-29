aTypicalInterview: Tik Tok star Mishkah van der Schyff on the Italy vs South food battle

Johannesburg - This week we feature TikTok star and social media influencer Mishkah van der Schyff. The Cape Town-born influencer who now lives in Italy is among the top five TikTok creators in South Africa.

Her content features what it was like growing up as a Muslim in Cape Town. She also makes content about her life in Italy and what that is like for her as a coloured person in a foreign country. Van der Schyff also touches on the coloured-isms she grew up with and how she misses using them in Italy.

TikTok star Mishkah van der Schyff. Picture: Supplied. Instagram, TikTok, or Twitter? Tiktok is the future. It’s the most unique platform and is the best way to express and showcase your creativity to the world. Creating content has become so easy and it’s brought a lot of fame and success to many people around the world that need it. Who has the better food, South Africa or Italy?

The world thinks it’s Italy, but in my opinion, Italian food is way too bland. It misses either salt or spice or sauce or cream, so definitely South Africa Tell us about the worst date you've ever been on? The date and the guy were wonderful but my ex spying on us the entire time was creepy. A car guard from outside, walked into the restaurant to inform me that a man was watching us through the window. I felt very embarrassed, to say the least.

The meal that most reminds you of your childhood is...? Maggie two minute noodles. You are only able to shop at one clothing store for the rest of your life. Which store do you choose to shop at and why?

Zara. Classy, stylish, affordable, and good quality. You can find almost anything you’re looking for. TikTok star Mishkah van der Schyff. Picture: Supplied. Your favourite item of clothing in your closet currently is...? My light blue denim jacket with rhinestones and diamantés. Goes with any outfit. Cute in winter and summer.

Netflix and chill or a night of partying up a storm? Deep down inside I want to say party it up with my girls, but most clubs open at 10 and I can’t keep my eyes open past 9. The one thing that has caught your eye on social media in the last week is...?

Paris fashion week is out of hand. Dojacat is alles alryt? TikTok star Mishkah van der Schyff. Picture: Supplied. What is your definition of love? Real love is giving them the last bite of my favourite food, no matter how much I wanted it.

You are going to be stuck on an island for a year but can have one celebrity with you, one book, and a song with you. What are your choices? Elon Musk. I’m sure he’ll be able to build us a rocket out of sticks and stones and get us out of there. Book: Quran.