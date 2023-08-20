aTypicalInterview: TikTok star Mrs Big Bite on her go-to Joburg takeaway spot

Johannesburg - This week we feature South African TikTok star and renowned businesswoman Misha Daniels. Daniels, better known as Mrs Big Bite, made a name for herself on TikTok and has garnered a whopping 18.4 million likes on the social media platform.

She also has a significant following on TikTok as well as Instagram. Social media aside, Daniels is a businesswoman who owns her own skincare range and brand of sea moss gel and is also launching her a smoothie bar, Thrive, soon. The meal that most reminds you of your childhood?

Steamed hot dumplings and meat. The most nostalgic meal that takes me back to rainy days after school and the aromatic smell. Yummy. You are only able to shop at one clothing store for the rest of your life. Which store do you choose? Is this a trick question? I think it would be Sedgars.

Your go-to takeaway spot in Jozi and what do you order? Chicken Licken Hotwingz Meal 8 with Atchaar. TikTok star Misha Daniels aka Mrs Big Bite. Supplied image. A local skincare brand that you love?

MRSBIGBITEBEAUTY off course, I had to create my own brand after nothing was working for my skin. TikTok, Instagram or Facebook. Which is your favourite and why? Without a doubt TikTok. It helped me get over some of the hardest days of my life. I could be myself without make-up or looking fancy. TikTok provided a space for me to build a community that became family and that family shows up every day without fail and for that I am forever grateful.

The one thing most people don’t know about you? That I am 1.52 (People always say ‘you are so tiny in real life’ to me!). You are able to invite any three famous people from around the globe for dinner. Who do you invite and what do you cook?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson – oxtail potjie. Jenny Lopez – chicken tikka Huda Kattan – crab curry

The key to a growing social media account is… Consistency, authenticity and just being honest and relatable. Your favourite item of clothing in your wardrobe currently is…