Tresor Riziki

In this week’s A-Typical interview, we feature Congo-born singer-songwriter and producer Tresor Riziki. The multi-award winning musician released his debut album, VII in September 2015. The album – which he worked on for seven years – featured collaborations with multi award winning artists such as AKA, Beatenberg, Khuli Chana and The Soil.

His Mount Everest (Freddy Verano Remix) music video, was a number one hit airplay hit in Italy and a song that reached number one on the Global Shazam trending list, quickly reached over 1,000,000 (1 Million) views online after its release.

VII won Best Pop Album at the 2016 South African Music Awards and was also one of the most nominated albums.

Tresor’s highly awaited sophomore album, “The Beautiful Madness” which was released in 2017, received prime banner placement on iTunes South Africa, Japan, Italy, Australia and the USA upon its release.

We've all had some really bad dates. What's the worst date you have had in your life?

I think for me the worst date I have had is that of when I took someone out and the young lady ended up having way too much to drink which was so bad she ended up vomited. We never spoke again although I was really chilled about the whole thing.

What has captured your attention on social media this week?

I have been in London and Paris this week and there is so much going on online here but I have been enjoying the fashion and new music releases.

What is your go to food when you are in need of cheering up?

It's really a meaty pizza with avocado or the classic African dish - meat, with pap and vegetables. Gotta get your veggies in!

What are the three best things about you that you would put in your bio on a dating profile?

I am hilarious, super fun and a life adventurer.

What's the most difficult challenge you’ve faced in your life?

I think for me it was overcoming pain, figuring life out, finding my feet and my identity after losing my parents when I was barely 16 years old.

If you could change anything about yourself, what would it be and why?

I think I could be just a little less serious, sometimes I'm too tense and I can take life way too seriously.

What is one thing that people don't know about Tresor?

I am a pretty decent cook.

What was your most embarrassing moment in high school?

I was becoming a little popular in school with girls as a musician and this one time in my adolescence , I was being disrespectful to my teacher. So they slapped the hell out of me and put me on my knees in front of the whole assembly. I lost my street cred that day lol.

If someone asked to be your apprentice and learn all that you know, what would you teach them?

The Rules of life. No one owes us anything. Treasure people's time and efforts. Push to be the best version of yourself while chasing your dreams.

If you could use a time machine to go back into your past and fix one thing, what would it be and how would it change your future?

If I could go back in time, I will empower African youth and make them believe that good leaders are dedicated servant of the people. Our continent would be in a better place. It's not too late because I am starting soon.

