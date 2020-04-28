#aTypicalInterview: What takeaways Aaron Mokoena can't wait to eat

This week we feature former professional footballer Aaron Mokoena. Affectionately known as Mbazo, he has captained Bafana Bafana and made 107 appearances for South Africa. The 39-year-old also plied his trade in Europe, appearing for clubs such as Germany’s Bayer Leverkusen, Ajax Amsterdam in the Netherlands, and Belgian club Beerschot AC. But it was in England that he really made a name for himself, playing in the Premier League for Blackburn Rovers and Portsmouth FC. He finished his career in South Africa at Bidvest Wits. What are you most looking forward to doing once the lockdown is over?

I can’t wait to get started with the project at hand, The Aaron Sports Academy.

How would you describe life without football currently?

I have mixed emotions, but I am really trying to keep busy by promoting my academy and putting lots of effort and thought into it.

What football match have you most watched on repeat during the lockdown?

None honestly. Training, sleeping and lots of planning for my academy have been the priorities.

What is the first take-out meal you will eat once lockdown is over?

McDonalds - a spicy Mc-Feast and an orange juice, yum! Or possibly a Nando’s. We shall see, hahaha

Who do you consider the greatest footballer in the world currently?

For me, it’s either Sadio Mane or Virgil van Dijk. They are on fire.

Which do you consider the best football team in the world currently and why?

It has to be Liverpool FC.

It’s the first time ever in my generation that a team in the English Premier League has led the league with that amount of points. It’s astonishing actually.

What do you consider the greatest moment of your life thus far?

It would have to be playing and being the captain in the first World Cup on African soil in South Africa in 2010. I don’t think anything can top that.

You could play for any football team in the world right now. Which team do you play for?

I would play for Liverpool FC. They are such a great team to watch in the past two years or so.

Their flair and understanding of the game and what they are doing going forward is special.

You can only eat one meal for the rest of your life. What meal do you choose?

Meat paella all day long.

Growing up, who was your celebrity crush?

Actress Connie Ferguson.

The Saturday Star