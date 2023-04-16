aTypicalInterview: Who has the better fans, Cape Town, Durban, or Jozi? Music duo Easy Freak give their verdict

Johannesburg - This week we feature South African funk, pop and R&B duo Easy Freak. The duo, which consists of Dom Hurd and Jude Kenrick, studied jazz at UKZN, and as a result of their passion for the craft and performing they founded Easy Freak.

Jude comes from a musical family who all play instruments, while Dom has that special musical gene, aka raw talent, that drives him. The duo write and produce all their songs themselves, and describe their music as very personal. Word is that their four-track EP drew on broken hearts as a source of inspiration, so expect a musical journey into love and relationships.

Their first international trip as Easy Freak was to Hong Kong in 2019, where they were part of a major clothing campaign and got the opportunity to do some writing with artists from Universal Music Hong Kong. Musical duo Easy Freak. Supplied image. You are able to borrow any band member from around the world to join Easy Freak for one performance. Who do you choose? Thundercat! Nobody slaps the bass like this guy. He’s one of the grooviest musicians around and his sound is undeniable. His vocals are pretty iconic too.

Easy Freak is able to perform at any venue in the world. Which venue do you choose to perform at? Red Rocks in Colorado, USA. This venue is so incredibly beautiful and there have been some very special performances that have taken place there! Tell us about the band’s wildest road trip ever?

There was one trip to a festival in Nelspruit where Dom went all “Fast & the Furious: Tokyo Drift”. It had rained like crazy and the dirt road to the festival we were playing at had completely turned to mud! Musical duo Easy Freak. Supplied image. Three most popular items the band has to keep when on the road? Okay, so Jude’s bag always has everything in it – everything haha. But the top three things would be: sweets (wine gums in particular), H2O cos you gotta stay hydrated, and a packet of chips. It’s mostly snacks, haha.

A wild night out or Netflix and chill? This depends on who you’re asking… Dom is definitely more of the “night out” kind of guy, but it doesn’t have to be a wild night out – the man just loves to dance! Jude is 1 000% the Netflix and chill guy. The band's favourite takeaway spot in SA is…?

This is a tough one, because SA food is so so good. Some people may not know about this spot, but Sunrise Chip n Ranch is a fave! There are a couple in the country, but we know of the Durban one and it’s so delicious. Their prices are great, the portions are huge, and they taste phenomenal too. It’s the perfect spot to go to after a night out. Who is the funniest in the band? Dom will hold that title; his comedy tour is starting soon. Watch this space.

Who gets the most ladies in the band? The band cat, Gus, definitely gets the most ladies. Our DMs are filled with fans wanting a piece of him. A bar is making a cocktail in honour of Easy Freak. You guys get to choose what goes into the cocktail. What goes into it?