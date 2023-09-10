aTypicalInterview: Who has the better musicians: Nigeria or South Africa? Rapper Savage Tha Beast gives his verdict

Johannesburg - This week we feature Nigerian singer, rapper and songwriter Savage Tha Beast. The 28-year-old Nigerian Afro-beat singer started making music at the age of 16 with a six-man band called Team Nawty.

Since then, Savage, whose real name is Godson Ogaga Essi, has risen in the music world becoming one of the dominant forces in the African music industry. His debut single Confident streamed on multiple platforms around the continent and proved to be a huge success. His debut project Utopia also enabled Savage to work with the likes of Victony, D Will Dreamz, Emtee, Jay Teazer and many more.

Nigerian singer, rapper and songwriter Savage Tha Beast. Supplied image. Who has the better musicians, Nigeria or South Africa? Africa has been blessed with its very unique tone. Both Nigeria and South Africa have their special individual sound that when we merge, we make really great music. I don’t believe either is better than the other. The meal that most reminds you of your childhood?

Catfish Banga Soup with periwinkle and starch. My mom still ensures I have some whenever I visit. You are going on tour. You are able to tour with any two artists from around the world. Who do you choose? Kodak black and Asap Rocky.

Tell us about the worst date you’ve ever been on? Surprisingly, I have never really had a bad date. Nigerian singer, rapper and songwriter Savage Tha Beast. Supplied image. A wild night out or Netflix and Chill?

Hulu and Chill with a special someone. You are able to perform at any venue around the world. Which venue do you choose to perform at? Perhaps the 02 Arena or Royal Albert Hall.

You are on death row. You are allowed one last meal and drink. What do you choose? Though I’m never going to be on death row, I shall be having my very special Banga soup and starch, and afterwards a tall glass of Champagne; I mean, if it’s the last time I’m having food with wine, better be my favourite dish. What is one thing most people don’t know about you?

I am very confident and outspoken but there’s a shy side to me. The one thing that has caught your eye on social media in the past week is? This female brand “Fokzluxury”, I could say they make fits for queens. Amazing pieces!