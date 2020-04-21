#aTypicalInterview: Who Stacey Holland would like to spend the lockdown with

Zimbabwean-born TV presenter, media personality and wellness architect Stacey Holland is best known for her stint on eNCA as a sports anchor as well as being a presenter on e.tv’s Breakfast Show, Sunrise. She also featured as the host of the holistic wellness show, Real Health, on the Home Channel, DStv. Holland has also developed her own fitness brand, and has featured in several fitness magazines including the cover of FitLife. She also owns a golf experiential marketing company, Kairos Golf, as well as a creative firm, SteelVelvet Creative Concepts. Image: supplied.

Your top three lockdown activities are?

I’m currently studying, so the reading keeps me occupied.

Playing on my Nintendo, watching series and doccies, and doing things like puzzles has been my entertainment.

Best dish you’ve made during lockdown?

My brother is in lockdown with me and he loves to cook. Last night, he made quinoa pancakes with fresh berries and vanilla ice cream. It was amazing.

What are you most looking forward to doing once lockdown is over?

Besides seeing my family and friends Travelling again. I love to travel and this lockdown has made me realise how blessed I’ve been to travel the world.

What are you currently watching on Netflix? And what would you recommend South Africans watch?

I love the array of health documentaries on Netflix. Browse and see what jumps out for you. I know not everyone is a doccie person.

To laugh, Brooklyn99 and Superstore, although I think that’s on Showmax.

Queen of the South is gripping; Ozark; Queen Sono; Orange is the New Black.

The biggest misconception of Stacey Holland is?

That I never eat or crave treat meals. I mean I’m not a robot.

You are able to spend the lockdown with any three people in the world. Who do you choose?

The two people I have with me (my hubby and brother) and I’d add my sister in there. You want people you know and feel comfortable with during a lockdown. But for a short lockdown: Oprah Winfrey, Barack and Michelle Obama, and Trevor Noah. There’d be some good laughs, some amazing learning and knowledge sharing.

You are able to take on any South African celeb in a 12-round boxing match. Who do you choose?

Ha ha ha 12 rounds is no joke! Lorcia Cooper would give me a good fight. She’s super strong, in my weight class, probably, and a great competitor.

Which dish reminds you of your childhood days?

Sadza (Zimbabwean word for pap) and spinach cooked in tomato gravy with meat.

What are the three best things about you that you wouldn’t put in your bio on a dating profile?

Well, I’ve been married for 11 years so no dating for me.

What is your favourite on-screen romance?

Olivia and Fitz (from TV series Scandal): sexy, smart, progressive.

The Saturday Star