aTypicalInterview: Who wins the battle of the wings – KFC, Chicken Licken, or Spur? Foodie Fehmz gives her verdict

Johannesburg - This week we feature renowned Johannesburg foodie, entrepreneur and social media influencer Fehmz. Fehmz, whose real name is Fehmida Jordaan, has, over the past few years, built her online presence by sharing recipes, profiling small businesses and showing authentic snippets of her daily life.

Back in 2015, Jordaan launched her small business, Fehmz Mocktails, a non-alcoholic beverage she makes from scratch. She began selling them at small niche retail stores in Johannesburg. Her business has grown and now supplies about 40 stores nationwide, from restaurants to delis and garage stores. Jordaan is also acclaimed for the Halaal Goods Market (HGM), another business she started a few years ago. Renowned foodie, entrepreneur and social media influencer Fehmz. Supplied image. What meal reminds you of your childhood?

Dhal and rice with fish fingers. My mum would make this on Fridays and I would look forward to it at lunchtime. And my granny's mince curry and onion eggs for weekend breakfasts. Best memories! You are asked to cook a three-course meal for President Cyril Ramaphosa. What do you cook? Oiyo, it would have to be the Indian version of 7 colours, and that would be kuri kitchri, with all the sides (a white rice with green lentils, a yoghurt curry, spiced pumpkin, fried brinjal, stuffed chillies, okra, side salad, atchaar and paapar (poppadoms).

Your go-to take out spot? What do you have? I love trying our locally owned businesses that serve unique food items, my current favourite is Upcycled Café in Boksburg, and I love the ostrich fillet, the KK burger and the mango halloumi salad. What three items do you always have in your fridge?

Tomato sauce, ginger garlic masala, and yoghurt. Renowned foodie, entrepreneur and social media influencer Fehmz. Supplied image. Who wins the battle of wings – Chicken Licken, KFC or Spur? Chicken Licken wings hands down, dunked into Spur Durky sauce.

What Netflix series should everyone be watching right now? I am a serial binge watcher, so reruns of Gossip Girl and Friends, Nadiya Bakes, the Street Food series. Your favourite item of clothing in your closet?

My brightly coloured long shirts. Renowned foodie, entrepreneur and social media influencer Fehmz. Supplied image. A restaurant is creating a pizza in your honour. You are able to choose the toppings. What goes on to the Fehmz pizza? Hmmm, I like simple things – pineapple, pepperoni, chilli and feta – but if I am really pushing things, it would be a dessert pizza – Nutella, Turkish Delight, ice cream wafers and chopped pistachios/candied hazelnuts. Hahaha.

You are able to spend a day with any influential person from across the globe. Whom do you choose to spend it with and why ? If Anthony Bourdain were still around, it would be him. He had a unique perspective on food, on immersing himself into the culture of a place, into understanding and learning about a place and its intricacies. The best restaurant you have eaten at? What did you order?