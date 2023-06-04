aTypicalInterview: Why rapper Jujulipps would love to collaborate with Sho Madjozi and Nadia Nakai

Johannesburg - This week we feature South African born, New Zealand based rapper Jujulipps. The rapper, whose real name is Hannah Kazadi, stepped onto the scene with her debut single, 'Hilary Banks' in 2021.

Citing Leikeli47, Nicki Minaj, and Rico Nasty as her blueprint, Jujulipps channels the assertive feminine energy of each rapper while commanding her own lavish allure on her debut track. The rising star is a global artist in everything but locale, with roots stretching across the African continent, and a varied sound that possesses hints of everything from Amapiano to Afrobeat. She prides herself on her diverse cultural background. Her mother hails from Burundi and Father from Congo, while Jujulipps herself was born and raised in South Africa before spending her teenage years growing up in Invercargill in New Zealand. When she’s not working on her music, she’s busy working towards her degree in law.

South African born, New Zealand based rapper Jujulipps. Supplied image. You are able to collaborate with any SA musician on a song. Who do you choose? Probably Sho Madjozi or Nadia Nakai. I love Sho’s style and the way she incorporates her culture within her music. I’m absolutely obsessed with Nadia’s style of rap and her attitude. Both phenomenal women in their crafts The meal that most reminds you of your childhood is ?

Pap and sauce is absolutely my favourite, every memory consists of it. Tell us about the worst date you’ve ever had? Funnily enough I don’t go on enough dates to have experienced a worst one. I’ve heard far too many worst date stories to indulge the thought.

South African or New Zealand food? Who wins the battle? Oh South African by far, you can’t beat the flavour. What Netflix series should everyone be watching right now?

Young , Rich and African!!! Duh. South African born, New Zealand based rapper Jujulipps. Supplied image. Three items you have to have in your fridge at all times? Ham, bread and yoghurt - basics I know.

The one thing that has caught your attention on social media in the last week is ? Tina Turner passing away has been so sad to hear about but so great to see her legacy being shown. The greatest rapper to ever live is …?

Yoh… I’d say Lil Wayne but I know some people will argue with me. You are able to invite any three rappers (dead or alive) for a fantasy dinner at your place. Which three rappers would you invite ? Chika, Rico Nasty, and Biggie. I’ve got some questions to ask Biggie about Lil Kim.